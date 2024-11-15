2nd Annual Shopper Marketing Awards winners

The winners of the second Annual Shopper Marketing Awards by Shop! South Africa, which represents SA’s shopper and retail environment industry, have been named. H&A Manufacturing won Gold in four categories.

The winners of the second Annual Shopper Marketing Awards by Shop! South Africa, which represents SA’s shopper and retail environment industry, have been named (Image supplied)

“Achieving these results is a testament to the commitment of each team member to innovation and excellence,” says Trevor Shell of H&A Manufacturing.

The 2024 Shop! SA Gold winners are:

Integrated/omnichannel campaign - Food & drink: Angle Orange for Heineken



Integrated/omnichannel campaign - Non-food: Integer\Hotspot for Femagene



Shopper marketing campaign - Food & drink: On Line Advertising for Purity



Shopper marketing campaign - Non-food: 99c for Make Savings Simple



Interactive activation: Tradeway Promotions for Unilever



Purpose-driven campaign: Rainmaker Media for Castle Lite



Temporary on-shelf: Hyphen Creatives for Douwe Egberts



Temporary off-shelf: H&A Manufacturing for Ricoffy

Temporary scale display: H&A Manufacturing for Chocolate Takeover



Permanent on-shelf: H&A Manufacturing for Johnnie Walker



Permanent off-shelf/free-standing: H&A Manufacturing for Huggies



Permanent gondola ends: Barrows Design & Manufacturing for Axe

The winners of each of the 12 categories showcase the power of impactful shopper programmes and the potential it holds to forge meaningful connections between brands and shoppers and grow the bottom line.

Siobhan Sullivan, one of the judges, says, “While the industry has evolved tremendously, the core principles remain the same. This is evident in the winning campaigns, which showcase results-driven strategies that resonate with shoppers.”

Nande Myama of Integer\Hotspot describes their award as validation of their focus on impactful, results-driven work.

Alison Mitchell, 99c says their award underscores their commitment to delivering meaningful results. “Our win affirms us as an agency that does work that works and that it keeps our clients’ promises.”

Jennifer Inns from Hyphen Creatives, says, “Our award is a testament to the vital role of shopper marketing in bridging brands and consumers.”

Held on 5 November at the Bryanston Country Club, the guest speaker was Tanja De Korte, MD of Rainmaker Media, who shared insights on the transformative potential of retail, emphasising how data can help brands deliver relevant, meaningful messaging where it counts most – on the shopper’s path to purchase.

The judging panel included industry luminaries Siobhan O’Sullivan (Premier FMCG), Wendy van Zyl (Libstar), Katleho Mahloane (FNB), Craig Small (Clicks Group), Candice Schooling (Rainmaker Media), Joanne Gould (Smollan), Tshiamo Tladi (Accenture Song), Francois Jurgens (Nestle), and Craig Dore.

Di Wilson, founder and MD of Shop! SA, says that the organisation exists to drive excellence in the industry.

“Our goals are to upskill participants, facilitate networking and collaboration, and recognise outstanding achievements. These awards are not just about creativity. They are also about effective campaigns that drive conversions and truly commercialise brands.”

She adds, “We are turning our attention to building the association to include best practice events, knowledge sharing, and an even bigger awards event."