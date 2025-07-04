South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingMediaHeads 360OrnicoPrimedia BroadcastingSpark MediaDentsuEpic OutdoorDMASABusiness and Arts South AfricaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaRogerwilcoHellopeterOFM RadioProduct of the Year South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Effie South Africa announces 2025 grand jury in record-breaking entry year

    Effie Awards South Africa has announced the senior panel of industry leaders who will serve on the 2025 grand jury. Tasked with awarding the programme’s highest honour – the coveted Grand Effie – this respected group of professionals will evaluate this year’s gold-winning campaigns to determine whether any meet the exceptional standard required for the award.
    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    7 Aug 2025
    7 Aug 2025
    Effie South Africa announces 2025 grand jury in record-breaking entry year

    The Grand Effie recognises a campaign that exemplifies marketing effectiveness at its absolute peak. It is not guaranteed each year and is only awarded when a case demonstrates clear, measurable impact and enduring results. The 2025 grand jury will meet in person on 28 August to deliberate on qualifying entries.

    The panel will be co-chaired by Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of Marketing at Discovery Health, and Ahmed Tilly, creative consultant at Number 10 | A Creative Consultancy.

    The 2025 Effie South Africa grand jury includes:

    • Refilwe Maluleke (jury co-chair) – executive head of Marketing, Discovery Health
    • Ahmed Tilly (jury co-chair) – creative consultant, Number 10 | A Creative Consultancy
    • Elizabeth Mokwena – executive marketing director, Unilever
    • Fran Luckin – chief creative officer, VML South Africa
    • Grant MacPherson – chief marketing officer, KFC
    • Kagiso Musi – group managing director, Meta Media
    • Laurent Marty – strategic planning director, Joe Public
    • Neo Makhele – chief strategy officer, Ogilvy South Africa
    • Suhana Gordhan – chief creative officer, Love Song
    • Steph van Niekerk – executive creative director, TBWA\South Africa
    • Nthabiseng Matshekga – executive head: Integrated Marketing & Experience, Nedbank
    • Vaughan Croeser – vice president: Marketing, SAB ABInBev
    • Thabang Skwambane – chief executive officer, Nahana Communications Group

    Effie South Africa announces 2025 grand jury in record-breaking entry year

    Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA for Effie South Africa, says: “The calibre and experience represented on this year’s grand jury is extraordinary. Their insight, perspective, and rigour play a critical role in determining whether any campaign truly stands above the rest in terms of effectiveness. It’s a weighty responsibility, and one we know this group is more than capable of carrying.”

    Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, GIB Insurance, Investec, with in-kind support from Lobengula Advertising and media partner Modern Marketing.

    For more information, visit the Effie South Africa website at https://www.effie.org/partners/south-africa/ or www.acasa.co.za.

    Join the conversation: #EffieAwardsSA

    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.

    Read more: ACA, Discovery Health, Unilever, Fran Luckin, Suhana Gordhan, Ahmed Tilly, Laurent Marty, Refilwe Maluleke, Steph van Niekerk, Grant Macpherson
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz