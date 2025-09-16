Subscribe & Follow
Effie Awards Gala tickets now available – celebrate the work that delivered real impact
Taking place on the evening of Tuesday, 21 October 2025 at The Venue, Melrose Arch, the Gala will honour the marketing campaigns that delivered measurable, business-building results – because you can’t fake real impact.
This year marks a record number of entries into the Effie Awards South Africa programme – a clear reflection of the industry’s commitment to marketing that delivers results. With so much exceptional work to recognise, the 2025 Gala promises to be a truly unmissable evening.
This annual celebration brings together the leaders of South Africa’s marketing, advertising, and communications industry – from brand builders and agency creatives to strategists, media thinkers and business decision-makers – in one unforgettable evening of recognition and connection.
The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and proudly sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, SPAR, GIB Insurance, and Investec, with communications support from Lobengula Advertising.
Tickets are now available for purchase via the official online portal here: 2025 Effie Awards Gala tickets. Book early to avoid disappointment – ticket numbers are limited.
For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at https://www.effie.org/partners/south-africa/ or visit www.acasa.co.za.
Join the conversation: #EffieAwardsSA
Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.
