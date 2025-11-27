Domestos celebrates World Toilet Day by fostering lifelong hygiene habits among learners

Unstoppable in the fight for clean and safe toilets for all

Research underscores the critical role of hygiene in safeguarding health, revealing that consistent hygiene practices can reduce the risk of gastrointestinal infections by as much as 80% and respiratory infections by up to 70%. These findings emphasise how small everyday habits can make a remarkable difference in promoting well-being and preventing illness.

Inspired by these insights and inspired by their purpose to win the war against poor sanitation so that everybody has access to a clean and safe toilet, Domestos – a global leader in hygiene solutions – took time to host two impactful Germ Buster Day activations on 18 November at Isaacson Primary School in Soweto, Johannesburg and Siphosethu Primary School in Ntuzuma, Durban. The activations, held ahead of World Toilet Day (19 November), aimed to instil good hygiene habits among young learners during the crucial foundation phase of independence-building.

Domestos’ work in schools is grounded in a holistic sanitation model that goes beyond product and focuses on long-term impact through maintenance and behavioural change. Through the Cleaner Toilets Brighter Futures Programme, Domestos supports schools with sustainable maintenance systems and training to ensure toilet facilities remain clean, safe, and usable. The brand also drives large-scale behaviour change through the National Schools Hygiene Programme, delivered in partnership with the Department of Basic Education, which equips millions of learners with essential hygiene knowledge and lifelong habits.

A growing third pillar is Unilever’s focus on employee volunteerism. This year, the Domestos team, together with Unilever employees and partners, stepped into classrooms for Germ Busters Day, engaging learners directly through fun demonstrations and hygiene education.

“Good hygiene is essential in preventing the spread of infectious diseases and ensuring that children grow up healthy and resilient. Through these school-based activations, alongside our broader school interventions, we aim to empower learners with practical knowledge and accessible tools to stay healthy and germ-free. We are passionate about building a generation that understands the value of cleanliness and wellness. And as a brand dedicated to providing hygiene solutions, we never miss making World Toilet Day," says Queen Mgobhozi, power brands purpose and social impact lead at Unilever.

The Germ Buster Day activations brought Grades 0 to 3 learners into fun, interactive, and educational experiences focused on sanitation. The activations form part of Domestos’ broader interventions to win the war against poor sanitation. Domestos has impacted 59 million people worldwide by helping them gain access to clean, safe toilets since 2012.

“Every child has the right to access a clean toilet and the knowledge to use it safely. Our ambition is to reach 23 million more school children in the future,” states Mgobhozi. “By partnering with schools, educators, and the Department of Basic Education, we contribute to creating safer and cleaner learning environments and ultimately to increased school attendance and performance.”

The Germ Buster Day interventions are based on the idea that meaningful learning happens in trusted school environments, which is why the two activations took place at schools. The Isaacson Primary School and Siphosethu Primary School activations involved 1-hour sessions with learners designed to make learning about toilet hygiene memorable. These sessions aimed to ensure that students understood the importance of clean toilets and proper handwashing, and most importantly, retained the information shared.

“The Germ Buster Day activation was a great success - our learners and teachers alike had fun. We truly appreciate how Domestos has contributed towards the hygiene education of our learners,” says Mokete Michael Seetane, principal at Isaacson Primary School. He adds that safe, clean toilet facilities directly influence learners’ wellbeing, attendance and ability to focus in class.

“Our learners enthusiastically took part in engaging games and hands-on activities that transformed hygiene education into a fun and interactive experience. As educators, we know that when learning is enjoyable, it becomes more impactful and easier to retain. It becomes a lifelong lesson,” says Themba Sokhabase, principal at Siphosethu Primary School.

“This initiative by Domestos not only made hygiene lessons exciting, but it also helped embed essential habits that will serve our children for life. We are grateful for this meaningful contribution to the learners’ well-being,” Sokhabase concludes.



