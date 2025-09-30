TikTok launches African All-Stars Brand Edition

TikTok’s new African All-Stars Brand Edition podcast series profiles South African entrepreneurs, brands and innovators from owner-run ventures like Sisco Solutions and Training, to well-known companies like Unilever and Dis-Chem.

Hosted by digital pioneer Lebo Lion, African All-Stars Brand Edition will profile bold innovators that have strategically used the platform to grow their business

What they all have in common is that they have used the platform to grow their business, strengthen their brand identity, connect with their core consumers and identify strategies that allow them to thrive in the digital space.

By turning the spotlight on entrepreneurs, marketers and businesses, the series aims to be a toolkit that provides tangible, real-world examples that can inspire the next generation of business owners.

The series gives valuable insights into how these businesses are building customer bases and converting creativity into opportunity.

Hosted by digital pioneer Lebo Lion, the vodcast series a content combination of interviews, conversations and rapid-fire questions.

This approach provides authentic, first-hand accounts of how businesses have leveraged TikTok to reach millions and achieve tangible success.

Case studies

The recent Warc x TikTok measurement report revealed that over 60% of South African shoppers make immediate purchases after discovering a product on TikTok, strongly asserting how businesses can use the platform as more than a creative showcase.

While traditional advertising often requires budgets running into hundreds of thousands of rands, platforms like TikTok provide direct consumer engagement, cost-effectiveness, virality potential and access to a massive audience.

These stories will act as case studies highlighting how marketers have taken a creative approach in a competitive market as well as share how they have been able to convert viral discovery into real-world sales and business growth.

Innovation and insight

‘South Africa is bursting with innovation and insights’, says Jochen Bischoff, head of global business solutions, Africa, TikTok.

“TikTok’s short, engaging videos capture undivided attention from 65% of users, making it a powerful platform for brands and creators to connect with South African consumers.*

“The African All-Stars Brand Edition is our way of celebrating those who are building something meaningful and growing the creative economy.

“By telling these diverse stories, we hope to inspire more South Africans to see the power of creativity and connection on TikTok.”

African All-Stars Brand Edition is a part of TikTok's ongoing commitment to empowering local creators, brands and businesses as well as a celebration of the resilience and innovation that South Africa has to offer.

To witness the journeys of South Africa's most inspiring conversations, watch here.