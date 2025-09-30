Chilliengine named finalist at the 2025 Pendoring Awards for kykNET’s Niggies launch at KKNK

Chilliengine, a leading experiential marketing and events agency, has been announced as a finalist in the 2025 Pendoring Awards, which celebrates excellence in South African creativity across all local languages.

The agency’s work on the immersive launch of kykNET’s first-ever true-crime drama, Niggies, at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK), has been recognised in the Live Events category – the only finalist to break through in this highly competitive space.

A story brought to life through immersive storytelling

Set in a quiet Free State town in 1966, Niggies tells the haunting story of two young cousins whose disappearance and murder shook a community for decades. To honour the sensitivity of the story, Chilliengine transformed an abandoned factory into an experimental and interactive environment where festival-goers could step directly into the world of the case and the TV series.

The event space was carefully designed like an art exhibition to blend history and narrative:

Interactive instillations representing the 1960s and 1980s reflected the family’s life over time, providing cultural and emotional context.



Authentic props and replicas were used throughout the space, including a suitcase belonging to the surviving family and replicas of the original affidavits signed by family members in the 1960s.



Original funeral footage, provided by the family, was projected onto a wall, adding a deeply personal and haunting element.



Vintage Walkmans were procured and loaded with the first episode of the companion podcast, allowing audiences to listen and immerse themselves further in the case details.



At the front of the experience, two empty school uniforms symbolised the young victims, serving as a poignant reminder of the tragedy at the heart of the story.

Audience members were free to move through the space, exploring and engaging with these elements much like an art gallery. The experience concluded with a screening of Episode 2 of Niggies, followed by a live Q&A session with talent from the show, creating a powerful bridge between the historical case and its modern-day retelling.

Recognition for excellence in live events

“Launching Niggies wasn’t just about promoting a show,” said Valeria Dos Santos, Managing Director at Chilliengine. “It was about creating a space where festival-goers could truly connect with the story’s gravity and significance. To be the only agency recognised in the Live Events category is an incredible honour and a testament to our team’s dedication to crafting meaningful, culturally relevant experiences.”

Cultural impact and industry significance

The Pendoring Awards celebrate creativity rooted in South African languages and culture, making this recognition especially significant. Through its innovative blend of storytelling, interactivity, and authenticity, Chilliengine’s activation for Niggies showcased the unique power of experiential marketing to deliver both emotional resonance and measurable impact.

The winners will be announced at the Pendoring Awards ceremony later this year, and Chilliengine is proud to stand as the sole Live Events finalist, representing experiential marketing among South Africa’s most inspiring creative work.

