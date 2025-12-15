Chilliengine closes off a successful year with Gold at the Pendoring Awards

Chilliengine is proud to announce its latest accolade, a Gold Award at the 2025 Pendoring Awards in the Live Events category for the agency’s immersive kykNET activation at the KKNK Festival for the true-crime drama Niggies. One of only nine golds handed out at the prestigious awards ceremony which is attended annually by some of the industries biggest brands and agencies.

This standout win recognises Chilliengine’s ability to transform cultural storytelling into powerful, real-world brand experiences. The Niggies activation captivated festival-goers through a deeply atmospheric lens into the show’s crime-driven narrative, cementing Chilliengine as a leader in South African experiential craft.

“I am unbelievably proud of our team,” says Valeria dos Santos-Holdcroft, managing director of Chilliengine. “This win reflects the passion, creativity, and precision our people bring to every brief, and it celebrates the clients who trust us to turn bold ideas into unforgettable experiences. We feel honoured every time a brand allows us to help tell their story.”

A year of outstanding creative and experiential achievement

The Pendoring Gold win caps off what has been an exceptionally successful year for Chilliengine, a year defined by growth, innovation, cultural relevance, and award-winning excellence across multiple industry platforms.

Across 2024–2025, the agency proudly secured:

Mark Awards Finalist



Three Assegai Awards



Sabres Finalist



A Prism Award



A Loeries Finalist



A Pendoring Award

Together, these achievements highlight Chilliengine’s reputation for delivering high-impact brand experiences across multiple brands that delivered measurable results.

About Chilliengine

Chilliengine is an award-winning experiential and BTL agency specialising in immersive brand activations, events, exhibitions, and culturally resonant consumer experiences. With a vision rooted in creativity, high quality execution, and meaningful human engagement, Chilliengine partners with leading brands to build moments that matter.

