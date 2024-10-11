Chilliengine creates experiential magic with Disney+

The brands at Comic Con Africa have once again raised the bar for immersive experiences, with none standing out more than the Agatha All Along Experience created by Chilliengine for Disney+.

Inspired by Marvel’s witch Agatha Harkness originally from WandaVision, the activation was a fully immersive, multi-sensory journey aligned with the show's storyline, where Agatha seeks to regain her powers by walking The Witches' Road.

At the entrance, guests rang a bell to signal their entry into the eerie world of Agatha. Once inside, they found themselves in a dark, enchanted forest. The ceiling was blacked out to provide a sensory contrast from the bustling Comic Con floor, while floor-to-ceiling branches, leaves, and musty forest aromas transported guests into another realm. Special effects, including fog, enhanced the atmosphere as they ventured deeper into the themed forest.

Along the way, guests encountered three tarot card readers inspired by Marvel, using unique Marvel character cards to predict their futures. Surprise Agatha-themed cards were hidden in the deck, giving some guests a surprise-and-delight moment of a free Disney+ subscription.

Further down The Witches' Road, guests were startled by a hooded figure inside a kaleidoscopic box, where the lights would suddenly flicker as they passed.

An Agatha All Along themed photo booth featuring magical plasma balls and hooded figures allowed guests to capture and share their experience on social media.

The journey culminated in a 360-degree VR projection dome, immersing visitors in the spellbinding world of Agatha Harkness. The stunning visual effects left them in awe and deeply engaged with the Disney+ brand.

Valeria Dos Santos from Chilliengine remarked: "After the success of our Only Murders in the Building activation at Comic Con Africa 2023, our team felt the pressure to elevate the experience for Disney+. We’re incredibly proud to have brought this concept from render to reality, delivering a true reflection of the show's magic in such an immersive way."



