Marketing & Media Production
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBroad MediaAsk AfrikaSo Interactiveicandi CQInvibes AdvertisingDaily MaverickNew MediaBrave GroupDentsuSilverbulletSME South AfricaNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyDMASARed & YellowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Production Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More Loeries

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Chilliengine creates experiential magic with Disney+

    Issued by Chilliengine
    11 Oct 2024
    11 Oct 2024
    The brands at Comic Con Africa have once again raised the bar for immersive experiences, with none standing out more than the Agatha All Along Experience created by Chilliengine for Disney+.

    Inspired by Marvel’s witch Agatha Harkness originally from WandaVision, the activation was a fully immersive, multi-sensory journey aligned with the show's storyline, where Agatha seeks to regain her powers by walking The Witches' Road.

    Chilliengine creates experiential magic with Disney+

    At the entrance, guests rang a bell to signal their entry into the eerie world of Agatha. Once inside, they found themselves in a dark, enchanted forest. The ceiling was blacked out to provide a sensory contrast from the bustling Comic Con floor, while floor-to-ceiling branches, leaves, and musty forest aromas transported guests into another realm. Special effects, including fog, enhanced the atmosphere as they ventured deeper into the themed forest.

    Chilliengine creates experiential magic with Disney+

    Along the way, guests encountered three tarot card readers inspired by Marvel, using unique Marvel character cards to predict their futures. Surprise Agatha-themed cards were hidden in the deck, giving some guests a surprise-and-delight moment of a free Disney+ subscription.

    Chilliengine creates experiential magic with Disney+

    Further down The Witches' Road, guests were startled by a hooded figure inside a kaleidoscopic box, where the lights would suddenly flicker as they passed.

    Chilliengine creates experiential magic with Disney+

    An Agatha All Along themed photo booth featuring magical plasma balls and hooded figures allowed guests to capture and share their experience on social media.

    Chilliengine creates experiential magic with Disney+

    The journey culminated in a 360-degree VR projection dome, immersing visitors in the spellbinding world of Agatha Harkness. The stunning visual effects left them in awe and deeply engaged with the Disney+ brand.

    Chilliengine creates experiential magic with Disney+

    Valeria Dos Santos from Chilliengine remarked: "After the success of our Only Murders in the Building activation at Comic Con Africa 2023, our team felt the pressure to elevate the experience for Disney+. We’re incredibly proud to have brought this concept from render to reality, delivering a true reflection of the show's magic in such an immersive way."

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Chilliengine
    Since 2007, Chilliengine has been an award-winning BTL agency, creating world-class, immersive experiential marketing that captivates audiences, elevates brands, and drives impactful results.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz