Chilliengine triumphs at the 2024 Assegai Awards

Chilliengine has earned significant industry recognition at the 2024 Assegai Awards, securing two awards for their innovative campaigns in the hotly contested experiential marketing category.

Gold for Disney+ at Comic Con 2023

At the 2023 edition of Comic Con Africa, Chilliengine's extraordinary Disney+ experiential activation for the hit show Only Murders in the Building captured the hearts and imaginations of attendees, earning them the coveted Gold award. The campaign immersed visitors into the universe of the show with a crime that needed to be solved – a murder mystery experience that required guests to engage with the stand itself. It offered an unforgettable experience that seamlessly blended mystery with reality, elevating the Disney+ brand and showcasing the content on the platform.

Silver for ESPN's Super Bowl Staycation

In addition to their stellar performance for Disney+, Chilliengine also clinched a Silver award for their engaging ESPN Super Bowl Staycation event. This unique event turned traditional marketing on its head by creating a branded experience that led to a massive increase in exposure for the brand and the Super Bowl.

Chilliengine's dual victory

These awards underscore Chilliengine's dedication to pushing the boundaries of experiential marketing, consistently delivering high-impact, memorable campaigns that resonate with audiences. The dual victory at the 2023 Assegai Awards is a testament to the creative prowess, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence in the experiential field.

Valeria Dos Santos-Holdcroft, commenting on the win, shared: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised in the immensely contested category of experiential marketing. This is a growing sector, with increasing marketing spend. When done right, it also shows immense social shareability, allowing us to connect with audiences in innovative and impactful ways.”

As Chilliengine continues to set the bar higher with each project, the industry can look forward to even more groundbreaking and immersive experiences that captivate and inspire.

Instagram: @chilliengineevents

Facebook: @chilliengine

Linkedin: @chilliengine

Website: www.chilliengine.com