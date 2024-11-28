Marketing & Media Marketing
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Tractor OutdoorIAB South AfricaJacaranda FMHoward AudioKantarMultiChoiceDentsuHappy FridayHook, Line & SinkerBroad MediaThe Publicity WorkshopDNA Brand ArchitectsMachine_DMASAPublicis Groupe AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ogilvy leads Assegai Awards with 46 wins across 10 clients

    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
    28 Nov 2024
    28 Nov 2024
    Ogilvy South Africa was the most awarded agency at this year’s Assegai Awards with 46 awards: 12 Golds, 11 Silvers, 18 Bronzes and 5 Leaders, across 10 clients. This is the fifth year in a row that Ogilvy has led the Assegai Awards tables for effective direct marketing and these impressive wins span a diverse range of clients, including: KFC, Rugani, Ferrimed, Castle Lager, Cadbury, Carling Black Label, PEP, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Audi and Volkswagen.
    Ogilvy leads Assegai Awards with 46 wins across 10 clients

    In addition, the celebration included the recognition of Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer of KFC SA, as the leading Direct Marketer of the Year, solidifying his status as a true trailblazer in the industry. In parallel, Ogilvy South Africa was also honoured with the Gold IAS Agency award, in recognition of its market positioning.

    Grant Macpherson commented after the win: “We're delighted with our success at this year’s Assegai Awards. It's a true testament to the power of collaboration and strategic direct marketing. These wins demonstrate the power of trusted partnership, thank you to the entire KFC marketing team as well as our partners Ogilvy & Hearts & Science!”

    Demonstrating its wide range of market leading services, Ogilvy won across the categories of: Influencer Marketing, Customer Acquisition Campaigns, Data-Driven Insights, Integrated Strategy and Social Good – demonstrating its ability to deliver innovative, impactful, and results-driven marketing solutions. These wins reflect Ogilvy’s diverse range of expertise, showcasing our strength in driving success across various facets of marketing.

    As one of the biggest winners of the evening, Arpan Sur, senior director, marketing – sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelēz International added: “It’s been a fantastic way to end the year with a remarkable achievement for Cadbury Dairy Milk at the Assegai Awards in South Africa last week. We are deeply grateful to all our partners, for translating our purpose into award-winning executions that truly resonated with consumers. Here’s to continuing to make South Africa more generous!”

    “Advertising effectiveness has been revolutionised by the number of platforms, tools, and massive research in this field, compared to 10 years ago. From the work of Peter Fields, who set out to prove that real creativity delivers a return on investment – whether in brand equity, sales, or media optimisation, it is in the spirit of advancement in this area that we celebrate the 46 Assegai awards,” says Neo Makhele, chief strategy officer of Ogilvy South Africa.

    Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman, concludes: “It’s wonderful to see such a wide number of our clients winning for both innovative and measurable work this year. Thank you to all the judges for recognising so much of our work – and to Assegais for creating a platform that celebrates many specialist disciplines, that we believe are vitally important drivers of positive business impact for our clients.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz