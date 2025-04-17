Ogilvy launches an iconic Bottomless Bucket for KFC this Easter

Ogilvy are bringing KFCs original flavour to Easter this year, with the launch of its new #KFCBottomlessBucket campaign, a socially charged celebration of connection, content and KFC’s iconic crispy chicken.

The Bottomless Bucket promotion, running from 11 March to 12 May, gives participants a chance to win one of thirty prizes, each with 693 pieces of chicken — which is equivalent to 33 KFC 21-piece buckets. The campaign invites South Africans to take part with the statement: “You can win, but you can’t hide.”

Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer of KFC Africa comments: "I’m so proud of this work we’ve created together. A campaign that not only connects with consumers, but also reaffirms the strength of our brand. Our partnership with Ogilvy continues to be one of the key drivers behind the success of KFC in South Africa. As creative partners, they’ve managed to strike the perfect balance between staying true to our iconic 'Finger Lickin’ Good' legacy and pushing the boundaries with fresh, culturally relevant storytelling. Ogilvy’s ability to bring bold creative ideas to life in a way that resonates deeply with our South African audience is what makes this collaboration so powerful”

At the heart of the campaign is a film, created in collaboration with Darling Films. The story brings the KFC Bucket promotion to life with cultural relevance and striking visuals. Filmed with a bold cinematic approach, the ad combines humour and a storyline that should leave South African consumers wanting more!

Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer Ogilvy, concludes: “Easter is a significant time for many South Africans, a season of returning home to reconnect with loved ones. It was important that we created something that truly resonates with our culture but also makes a meaningful impact during this special period. We’re grateful to our partners for perfectly capturing the essence of our story.”

To enter, simply buy a KFC Promo Bucket, scan the QR code on the lid, and cross your fingers!



