    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Ogilvy celebrates multiple wins at Mondelēz International Awards

    Ogilvy is proud to celebrate multiple wins at the 2024 Global Marketing Excellence Awards, hosted by Mondelēz International. The awards recognised exceptional work that distinguished itself as the best among 150 markets worldwide, highlighting significant global impact across creative, media, digital and PR disciplines.
    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
    24 Apr 2025
    24 Apr 2025
    Ogilvy celebrates multiple wins at Mondel&#x0113;z International Awards

    Ogilvy was announced as overall Global Agency of the Year for the exceptional impact of it’s work. This included the South African ‘Festive Generosity’ campaign for Cadbury, which won a gold in the Intelligent Brand Experience category, thanks to its innovative use of a digital platform. The platform contained various innovative features, including an interactive digital map that showcased South Africa’s generosity across the country. Allowing consumers to share their contributions in real time across a variety of digital media and fostering a sense of nationwide positive community. South Africa’s ‘Mzansi Names’ heritage campaign also took the headlines for digital excellence and brand storytelling locally.

    Commenting on the win, Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy, said: “As an agency, we pride ourselves in delivering measurable impact for our clients. Finding ways to help our brands stand out from the crowd and helping grow their business in scale, no matter what the economic climate is around us. So it’s especially positive news for us as a team, when our work not only stands out from work done in our local market, but also on a global scale. Huge congratulations to our teams and our partners in achieving this.”

    Case continues: “I would also like to extend additional congratulations from all of us at Ogilvy to our Mondelēz client team for winning the 'I'm Possible' Award. This is a powerful testament to the purpose-driven, innovative work they champion together with us and their continued belief in creativity and collaboration to help grow their business.”

    Arpan Sur, senior marketing director at Mondelez, concludes: “Winning the I'm Possible award alongside a gold at the global awards shows just how strong the partnership between Mondelēz and Ogilvy truly is, consistently delivering outstanding results that move our brands forward."

    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
