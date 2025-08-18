2025 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards winners revealed

The 2025 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards (ASCEA) have recognised the continent’s most innovative and impactful supply chain initiatives. This year, over 60 entries were received, with 47 reaching the final judging stage and 40 named as finalists. The judging panel comprised experts from across the supply chain sector.

Award winners

Humanitarian and health supply chain management

VillageReach and SA Harvest were joint winners. VillageReach improves access to essential medicines and health products in Mozambique, Kenya and Malawi through data-driven insights, public-private collaboration and capacity-building.

SA Harvest operates a tech-enabled reverse logistics network redistributing surplus food at no cost to recipients. In five years, it has delivered over 83.8 million meals and rescued nearly 21 million kilograms of food across four provinces.

Demand planning and management

Alstom won for its “Demand Side Time to Shine” project, which increased productivity, lowered labour costs and optimised inventory, generating R20m in savings.

Innovation and change management

GLS Supply Chain Equipment adapted the pallet pooling model for Africa, combining tracking systems, data insights and partnerships to improve delivery performance, transparency, and productivity.

International Trade

AECI constructed a modular emulsion plant in Papua New Guinea, supported by a cross-continental logistics network. The project demonstrated on-time, in-full delivery and safe handling of dangerous goods, while providing a scalable model for international operations.

Inventory, Warehousing and Distribution management

Unitrans, in partnership with Isanti Glass, reduced stock variance by 85%, halved stock take time, cut truck turnaround times by over 12%, and improved safety incidents by 25%. Customer complaints decreased, audit scores improved, and recall times were reduced by 53%.

Manufacturing and production Management

Alstom Rolling Stock reduced painting process times through automation and new materials, significantly improving paint shop turnaround.

Preservation of the environment

Digistics installed 4,084 kWp rooftop solar panels and 7,719 kWp battery storage across distribution centres, reducing CO₂ emissions by up to 15% and ensuring continuity during power outages.

Its AxlePower trailers generate kinetic energy in motion to power refrigeration units without diesel, saving an estimated R600,000 in fuel costs over the fleet’s lifecycle. The solar truck technology improves fuel efficiency by 3.49 litres of diesel per hour and reduces CO₂ emissions by 2.2 tonnes per vehicle each month.

Procurement and supply nanagement

Africa Resource Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (ARC_ESM) achieved zero stock-outs of essential medicines in Kaduna, Nigeria, by strengthening governance, last-mile delivery, and capacity-building.

Supply Chain Coordination and Collaboration

CEVA Logistics met all KPIs during an e-commerce rollout, delivering all shipments without any misses.

Technology, Information Systems and Related Fields

Joint winners included Takealot, and a partnership featuring Opsi Systems and DP World. DP World adopted Opsi’s Tramm SaaS transport solution, achieving operational efficiencies and cost savings. Takealot implemented autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in its operations.

Training and talent management

Stellenbosch University’s EV bikes project involved a 6,500 km ride from Nairobi to Stellenbosch on solar-powered motorbikes, demonstrating off-grid mobility and clean transport solutions.<

Transport (All Modes and Intermodal)

Three joint winners: DSV Road and Everlectric integrated electric vehicles into the DSV fleet; RnR Technologies digitised fleet maintenance, reducing breakdowns by 64% and increasing fleet uptime by approximately 2,000 hours per month; Vanguard transported 75 wind blades over 90 m, a first in South Africa.

Unique supply chain projects

Vanguard transported a 338-ton cold box 2,700 km from Namibia to Zambia over 45 days, involving 11 bypasses and extensive roadworks. The project drew national attention, with over 1 million spectators in Lusaka.

Judges Award

SA Harvest received the Judges Award for its contribution to food security in South Africa, achieving 22% annual growth in meals delivered and providing a scalable model for humanitarian logistics.

A salute to African supply chain work

“All of the 2025 ASCEA entries, finalists and winners showcase the power of supply chains to solve social, environmental and operational challenges. These trailblazers exemplify what African ingenuity, collaboration and resilience can achieve,” said Garry Marshall, head judge.

“As supply chains continue to shape Africa’s future, ASCEA remains committed to recognising the efforts of those driving measurable change across the continent,” organisers said.