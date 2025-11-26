South Africa
Logistics Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Transnet partners with France, EU to decarbonise ports and railways

    Transnet has partnered with France’s French Development Agency (AFD), with support from the European Union (EU), to accelerate its transition to net-zero emissions.
    26 Nov 2025
    26 Nov 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The initiative includes a proposed €300m (R6bn) AFD loan and a €7m (R140m) EU grant, aimed at renewable energy, rail rehabilitation, and green hydrogen development across South Africa’s state-owned ports and rail network.

    “The funding package from AFD will assist us in revitalising our infrastructure while supporting the clean energy initiatives under the capital investment programme. In addition, this initiative will contribute significantly to supporting Transnet’s decarbonisation journey while actively exploring the company’s strategic role and potential opportunities within the green hydrogen value chain,” said Michelle Phillips, Transnet Group chief executive.

    Disbursements from the sustainability-linked loan will be tied to progress on strategic targets, including diversifying into transition minerals and sourcing 300 GWh of renewable electricity annually—about 20% of Transnet’s electricity needs.

    The French contribution also supports a shift from road to rail, including the rehabilitation of 550 km of railway and the modernisation of port infrastructure to improve service quality, reliability, and competitiveness.

    “Transnet is a long-standing partner of AFD, and is a key actor in South Africa’s low-carbon transition. Our support will enable Transnet to pursue opportunities that will emerge from the green hydrogen economy, contribute to the modernisation of its operations and reduce its environmental footprint,” said Rémy Rioux, CEO of AFD.

    The loan is part of France’s €1bn commitment under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), which AFD has been implementing since 2021.

    EU support for low-carbon initiatives

    The €7m EU grant will help Transnet advance its green hydrogen strategy across ports, rail, pipelines, and facilities. Funding will support studies, impact assessments, pilot projects, and technical assistance to accelerate low-carbon hydrogen initiatives.

    “Through our investment strategy Global Gateway, the EU is supporting concrete investments in South Africa’s green hydrogen economy. Investments that cut emissions and create high-quality jobs.

    "With its central role in rail, ports and pipelines, Transnet is essential to building a credible and scalable hydrogen ecosystem. This partnership will help deliver the expertise and infrastructure needed for South Africa’s 2050 net-zero goals," said Jozef Síkela, EU commissioner for international partnerships.

    Read more: Transnet, renewable energy, logistics industry, transport industry, sustainable transport, railway industry, logistics and transport, decarbonisation, French Development Agency, South Africa rail
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz