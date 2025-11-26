Celebrating the entrepreneurs keeping South Africa moving

As South Africa marked Entrepreneurship Month, CTU Insurance shone a light on one of the country’s most overlooked yet vital groups of business owners – the small and medium transport enterprises operating buses, taxis and e-hailing services that keep South Africa’s people and economy in motion.

Across the nation, thousands of entrepreneurs run transport businesses that connect communities, schools, workplaces, and tourist destinations. From the parent who turned a single minibus into a thriving school shuttle, to family-run intercity operators moving passengers between provinces, e-hailing operators navigating city streets, tour companies offering day trips and showing visitors the best of South Africa, these businesses are more than just transport providers. They are enablers of education, employment, and economic participation.

“Bus, taxi and e-hailing operators are the unsung heroes of our entrepreneurial landscape,” says Fahmida Omar, chief customer officer for CTU. “They don’t just drive passengers from one point to another – they move opportunity. Every safe, reliable journey supports learning, commerce, and connection.”

At CTU Insurance, this belief shapes everything we do. By protecting the people and businesses that keep South Africa moving, we help ensure that entrepreneurship on the road remains a driver of inclusive growth and community resilience.

The transport sector underpins much of South Africa’s daily life. Local tour buses bring visitors to small guesthouses, vineyards, and community attractions. Shuttle services enable employees to reach work safely and on time. School transport companies ensure learners have access to education, even in remote areas. And long-distance taxi and bus businesses transport passengers into neighbouring countries, linking South Africa’s economy with the rest of the continent.

Yet, behind the wheel of every bus and taxi and e-hailing service, is an entrepreneur facing tough realities: fuel price increases, maintenance costs, and competition from other operators. Many small business owners in this sector operate on thin margins, often without adequate insurance.

Omar warns that skipping insurance can put operators and passengers at serious risk. “When your business involves transporting people, you’re responsible for their safety and for the financial impact if something goes wrong,” she says. “A single accident without cover can destroy a small business and leave families devastated. Insurance isn’t a luxury; it’s protection against the unexpected; for the operator, for the passengers and for everyone else on the road.”

CTU Insurance provides tailored solutions for transport businesses, from individual taxi owners to established fleet operators. These policies safeguard against vehicle damage, passenger injury claims, and liability from accidents involving third parties – crucial protection for entrepreneurs who cannot afford major losses or lawsuits.

Beyond the drivers and owners, the passenger transport industry sustains a wide web of secondary entrepreneurs. Mechanics, tyre and spares suppliers, body repair shops, parts retailers, fuel distributors, and even food vendors at taxi ranks all depend on the movement of buses and taxis to make a living. Each successful operator keeps dozens of other small enterprises in business.

As South Africa celebrates Entrepreneurship Month, CTU Insurance pays tribute to the transport entrepreneurs who keep our roads alive and our people connected. Their dedication, resilience and responsibility drive the heartbeat of the nation, one safe journey at a time.



