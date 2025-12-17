LIFT celebrates 5th anniversary with limited-edition birthday tail: Winner revealed

LIFT, born in one of the toughest seasons for business - amidst lockdowns and social distancing - today celebrates five years in operation. In honour of this milestone, the brand has revealed the winner of its limited-edition birthday tail competition: Alyssa Reyersbach, a 24-year-old Durban-based graphic designer and content creator.

As a brand that has passionately involved its travellers from the start, LIFT offered South Africans this chance to make their mark by designing the limited-edition birthday tail. “This is a full-circle moment for us - in early 2020, we’d asked the country to submit their suggestions for our new airline’s name - we love inviting our travellers to be part of our journey,” says Haydn Halim-Henning, LIFT brand manager.

“We received an overwhelming response to the competition, with entries pouring in from all over the country, showcasing a vibrant mix of South African creativity and a true sense of national talent and connection. Alyssa will soon see her design take to the skies, and is also the lucky winner of free LIFT flights for a year!” he adds.

Halim-Henning explains why South Africa voted in favour of Alyssa’s design: “Alyssa’s artwork celebrates our rich culture, heritage, and true South African spirit. She was inspired by our nation’s collective unity and diversity; it tells a visual story of a country alive with creativity, culture, and ‘lekker’ vibes - a true reflection of who we are. We’re incredibly proud and view this tail as a soaring symbol of connection, heritage, and heart.”

LIFT’s limited-edition birthday tail designed by Alyssa Reyersbach

“It’s remarkable to celebrate such a significant milestone,” says Halim-Henning. “Truthfully it feels like we launched just the other day, but when we look back at just how much we have achieved, one realises just how far we’ve come in five years.”

LIFT’s first flight, December 2020

The South African Aviation industry is a tumultuous environment, from LIFT’s humble pandemic beginnings, the airline has grown to become one of the few local carriers gracing the skies daily. LIFT has now flown over four million passengers on its more than 30,000 flights between the ‘golden triangle’ of Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

“Celebrating five years in this industry is a real achievement. We’ve worked our way through the turbulence of lockdowns and changing regulations and closures of other airlines. LIFT has now increased to almost 8,000 flights per year, and we hope to keep growing. We believe our commitment to our passengers is what sets us apart - LIFT has been a brand for South Africans, by South Africans from the start,” says Halim-Henning.

“Our annual passenger numbers have grown from over 300,000 in our first year, to over 1.1 million in 2025. That equates to a growth of 265%, which I think the entire LIFT team can be proud of.”

LIFT was the first in the country to offer truly flexible flights, and is arguably the most customer-obsessed airline, focused on customer excellence and the provision of real value. “From our onboard activations to our proudly South African partnerships, the last five years have been driven by our passion for passengers and a real desire to bring back the love of flying. This is evident from our 2024 World Airline Award for Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa - the youngest airline in Africa to have received this award,” says Halim-Henning.

During its five years in operation, the airline has partnered with Disney and Checkers Sixty60, has hosted in-air fashion shows, book launches and comedy skits. “Children especially enjoyed our famous visitors, Peppa Pig and Stitch. And possibly some of our friendliest passengers have included more than 5000 dogs who’ve flown with their families,” notes Halim-Henning.

Small dogs on board; classic South African collaborations

“We have some exciting developments to look forward to next year. We thank each and every one of our passengers, employees and partners who’ve travelled this journey with us so far, we can’t wait to fly the next five years together,” he concludes.



