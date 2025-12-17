Ogilvy South Africa: Taking humongous dreams to a new home in Woodmead

Saying goodbye

In a move that signals a new era for the agency and the industry, Ogilvy South Africa has relocated its long-time Johannesburg headquarters from 15 Sloane Street to the WPP Campus in Woodmead.

For nearly three decades, 15 Sloane Street has been home to Ogilvy; a place where iconic brands were built and long-standing client partnerships grew. It’s also where an important transformation milestone took place, as the late Robyn Putter passed the CEO baton in 2004 to Nunu Ntshingila as our first Black CEO. A defining moment for both Ogilvy and the South African advertising industry.

It became a creative home for brands like KFC, Vodacom, Castle, Mondelez, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild, Grand-Pa, SA Tourism and Tiger Brands. It was also the birthplace of true integration - where specialist companies worked just steps apart, making collaboration instinctive.

Beyond the work, The Brand Building was a place filled with life. It was where meals were shared, milestones celebrated, and ideas that seemed impossible suddenly felt within reach. It shaped industry leaders, held the legacies of giants like Molefi Thulo, and carried the laughter, ambition, and grit of humongous dreamers - people who thought big, fell hard, rose stronger and kept going.

As Ogilvy embarked on the year-long process to move from its historic home, people were at the heart of every decision. Ensuring that the essence of Ogilvy; the spirit, values, and sense of home, travelled with them. As part of the transition, Nunu Ntshingila revisited the campus and reminded staff that it wasn’t the company’s’ first move. Ogilvy was in fact based in 5th Street prior to Sloane Street. She shared how the company successfully moved locations by taking its spirit to the new address. A reminder that the bright letters of “dream humongous” bolted onto the roof was never just a slogan - it’s how we show up.

A new chapter

At the final 2025 all-staff presentation, Pete Case and the employees signed their names onto these iconic Dream Humongous letters - a symbolic promise to carry that spirit with them to the new campus. As of today, Ogilvy South Africa is now officially based at the new Woodmead Campus, occupying two buildings that connect directly to the beautiful parklands, that surround it. Soon, those famous Dream Humongous letters and spirit will animate the Woodlands campus.

Pete Case, CEO of Ogilvy South Africa, had this to say: “15 Sloane Street has held countless memories for our people in Johannesburg, and naturally, there’s some sadness as we leave a place that has been home for so long. In as much as 15 Sloane Street holds a large part of Ogilvy South Africa’s history, it’s always been clear that its real magic never lived in the bricks and walls. It’s lived in the people - their imagination, their courage, and their ability to show up as themselves. Our building has changed, but the red thread connecting Ogilvy’s people, craft, and shared belief in the power of creativity and transformative ideas remains strong. Together with our clients, we’re ready to continue making magic and impact, in our new home”.

Case continues “The new offices boast state of the art facilities and an iconic central courtyard, perfect for shared ideas, the meeting of minds, and Friday wind-downs. Collaboration zones sit alongside quiet spaces for focused work, while the Ogilvy Coffee Bar welcomes teams each morning. Outside, the nature reserve offers space for a walk, a run, or a moment of calm. A modern home that honours our past while embracing the future.We look forward to breaking boundaries and making new memories with all of our clients, collaborators and partners in the new year”.



