Vodacom launches new cohort of UN SDG innovation accelerator

Vodacom has launched the 2026 cohort of the UN Global Compact SDG Innovation Accelerator, bringing together 98 young professionals from across Africa to develop business solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Matimba Mbungela | image supplied

The nine-month programme was launched at Vodacom World in Johannesburg and is run by the Global Compact Network South Africa. It aims to equip participants with skills to turn ideas into commercially viable business solutions.

Vodacom said 20 employees from across its operations were selected for this year’s cohort, representing Vodacom Group, Vodacom South Africa, Vodacom Lesotho, XLink and Mast.

Matimba Mbungela, chief human resources officer at Vodacom Group, said the programme forms part of the company’s broader effort to develop talent and support innovation within the organisation.

“Our employees have consistently demonstrated exceptional talent, creativity and commitment to solving real-world challenges through the lens of sustainability,” he said.

Participants work in cross-functional teams using design thinking approaches and receive mentorship, learning sessions and innovation camps throughout the programme.

Vodacom said it has taken part in the accelerator since 2019, expanding its involvement from a single participant to multiple teams.

Projects developed through previous cohorts include eVuka by Mezzanine, a digital health stokvel platform aimed at improving access to healthcare, and Imani by Vodacom Group, an M-Pesa-powered marketplace designed to support small business growth and financial inclusion. Another project, ConnectZero, focuses on reducing barriers to digital access through zero-cost connectivity.

According to Vodacom, more than 120 applications were received internally for the 2026 programme, from which 20 employees were selected.

The latest cohort will focus on developing solutions related to financial inclusion, digital health, SME development, connectivity and environmental sustainability.

The accelerator programme brings together young professionals from across the continent, creating a network focused on building solutions linked to the UN’s sustainable development goals.