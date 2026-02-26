Vodacom rolls out R1.5m School of Excellence in Eastern Cape

Vodacom Foundation has partnered with the Eastern Cape Department of Education to roll out its School of Excellence model at Lavelilanga Senior Secondary School in Komani, investing just over R1.5m in the first 12 months of the long-term partnership.

The intervention forms part of Vodacom’s broader education ecosystem strategy aimed at improving digital access and academic outcomes in previously disadvantaged communities.

Investment in infrastructure and support

The R1.5m investment at Lavelilanga will fund upgrades to facilities and digital infrastructure, as well as the deployment of ICT coordinators and psychosocial support professionals.

The School of Excellence model includes upgraded computer centres, improved security and sanitation infrastructure, connectivity, access to Vodacom’s zero rated e learning platform and on-site technical support. Psychosocial support staff are also deployed to address challenges such as violence and gender based violence that affect learning outcomes.

Nationally, the model currently supports 39 schools, 39 early childhood development centres and 10 youth academy centres.

Eastern Cape footprint

The Eastern Cape now hosts six Schools of Excellence under the programme, including Lavelilanga. Vodacom says it has invested more than R5 million in the province to date through the ecosystem model.

Zakhele Jiyane, managing executive for the Eastern Cape region at Vodacom South Africa, said the initiative forms part of the group’s broader objective to improve access to quality education through technology-enabled solutions.

Eastern Cape MEC for Education Fundile Gade said public-private partnerships are critical to addressing structural challenges in the province’s education system, particularly around digital access.

The model also draws ICT coordinators from Vodacom’s Youth Academy programme. According to the Foundation, more than 1,800 young people have been trained in accredited ICT skills through the academy, with many deployed across supported schools and communities.