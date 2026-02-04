Vodacom's quarterly service revenue rises on solid Egypt growth
Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone, said group service revenue rose to R34.6bn ($2.17bn) in the three-month period ended 31 December, compared with the year-ago period.
On a normalised basis, group service revenue jumped 13.6%, "tracking favourably against our medium-term target," Vodacom said.
"The quarter benefited from sustained growth in Egypt and our international business, including a strong performance in DRC, while South Africa delivered modest but satisfactory revenue growth against a particularly strong comparative quarter last year," Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said in a statement.
The financial services segment remained a key growth engine, accounting for a 24.7% jump in service revenue to R4.5bn, Joosub said, adding that the company's mobile money platforms, including Kenya's Safaricom, processed $500.7bn in transaction value over the last 12 months.
Including Safaricom, Vodacom surpassed 100 million financial‑services customers during the quarter.
Despite a tough consumer environment in South Africa, service revenue in the market inched 1.4% higher to R16.4bn, supported by a 2.6% rise in contract revenue.
Prepaid revenue, however, remained under pressure due to the strained consumer backdrop and promotional pricing, Joosub said.
Service revenue in Vodacom's international operations grew 12.6%, led by a 39% surge in Egypt, which now contributes 27.5% of group service revenue for the quarter.
Source: Reuters
