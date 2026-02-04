South Africa
ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

HOSTAFRICAXLinkBluegrass DigitalIgnition GroupDomains.co.zaASUSBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Vodacom's quarterly service revenue rises on solid Egypt growth

South African mobile operator Vodacom Group posted on Wednesday, 4 February, a nearly 13% rise in third‑quarter service revenue, driven by solid growth across its African operations, particularly in Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
By Nqobile Dludla
4 Feb 2026
4 Feb 2026
A branch South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken on 10 November 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings
A branch South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken on 10 November 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone, said group service revenue rose to R34.6bn ($2.17bn) in the three-month period ended 31 December, compared with the year-ago period.

On a normalised basis, group service revenue jumped 13.6%, "tracking favourably against our medium-term target," Vodacom said.

"The quarter benefited from sustained growth in Egypt and our international business, including a strong performance in DRC, while South Africa delivered modest but satisfactory revenue growth against a particularly strong comparative quarter last year," Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said in a statement.

The financial services segment remained a key growth engine, accounting for a 24.7% jump in service revenue to R4.5bn, Joosub said, adding that the company's mobile money platforms, including Kenya's Safaricom, processed $500.7bn in transaction value over the last 12 months.

Including Safaricom, Vodacom surpassed 100 million financial‑services customers during the quarter.

Despite a tough consumer environment in South Africa, service revenue in the market inched 1.4% higher to R16.4bn, supported by a 2.6% rise in contract revenue.

Prepaid revenue, however, remained under pressure due to the strained consumer backdrop and promotional pricing, Joosub said.

Service revenue in Vodacom's international operations grew 12.6%, led by a 39% surge in Egypt, which now contributes 27.5% of group service revenue for the quarter.

Read more: Vodacom, Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group, Nqobile Dludla
Share this article
NextOptions

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Sherry Jacob-Phillips
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz