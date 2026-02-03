Xneelo begins build on second Gauteng data centre

Xneelo has begun construction on a second data centre in Samrand, Gauteng, as it expands its infrastructure to support growing demand for hosting and cloud services in South Africa

The facility will be based on the design of the company’s existing Samrand data centre, with additional efficiency upgrades aimed at supporting cloud, colocation and self-managed server products. Samrand’s location between Johannesburg and Pretoria, along with established power infrastructure in the area, was cited as a key factor in the expansion.

Deon de Villiers, CEO of Xneelo, said the investment forms part of the company’s long-term infrastructure strategy to support business customers that require scalable and reliable hosting environments.

Juan-Pierre van Zyl, data centre facilities manager at Xneelo, said the new site builds on the performance of the current Samrand facility, which was designed with a focus on operational efficiency and energy performance. The second data centre will increase energy capacity to accommodate the company’s expanding product portfolio, including its cloud offering.

Construction is expected to continue through 2026, with completion targeted for October 2026. Xneelo said the additional capacity is intended to strengthen its ability to provide stable hosting infrastructure to businesses across the country.