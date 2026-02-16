Open Access Data Centres acquires 7 NTT facilities in SA

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) has completed the acquisition of seven NTT data centres in South Africa, expanding its national footprint and increasing total capacity to more than 25 megawatts.

The transaction concluded on 31 December 2025 following approval from the Competition Commission.

The deal adds seven operational facilities to OADC’s existing portfolio and strengthens its position in the South African colocation market at a time of rising demand for enterprise, cloud and digital infrastructure services.

OADC operates in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The acquisition deepens its presence in Southern Africa and enhances its ability to provide geographically distributed infrastructure, including primary and disaster recovery data centre capacity.

Dr Ayotunde Coker, chief executive officer of OADC, said the transaction expands the company’s ability to deliver scalable colocation services across key markets.

“This acquisition represents a significant step forward in expanding our ability to deliver scalable, resilient colocation solutions where they are needed,” Coker said.

The addition of the NTT facilities increases OADC’s available capacity to more than 25MW, strengthening its competitive position in a sector experiencing sustained growth driven by cloud adoption, enterprise digitisation and increased data localisation requirements.

The transaction forms part of ongoing consolidation and expansion activity within South Africa’s data centre market, as operators scale infrastructure to meet rising demand from hyperscale providers, financial services firms and public sector clients.