Teraco completes Cape Town data centre expansion

Teraco, a provider of interconnection platforms and vendor-neutral colocation data centres, has completed its CT2 hyperscale data centre expansion in Cape Town.

Image supplied

The upgrade increases the facility’s total critical IT load to 50 megawatts (MW), cementing Teraco’s Cape Town campus as a major hub for cloud, AI, and enterprise workloads.

The CT2 expansion adds 32MW of capacity across eight new data halls built over three levels, bringing the total supported IT load at the campus to 50MW.

The facility supports high-density computing deployments, liquid-to-liquid cooling, and next-generation AI infrastructure. It also provides direct low-latency connectivity to cloud providers, seamless peering via the NAPAfrica internet exchange point, and access to multiple carriers and content providers.

“CT2’s expansion demonstrates our commitment to meeting Africa’s growing demand for hyperscale infrastructure,” says Jan Hnizdo, Teraco CEO.

“Clients can now scale on demand while accessing a resilient, interconnected ecosystem with broad connectivity options.”

The Cape Town campus is linked by diverse fibre routes to the CT1 facility and supports over 7,000 interconnects. It connects to all subsea cables landing in the region, including Ace, Equiano, Sat-3, Safe, Wacs, and 2Africa, positioning CT2 as a digital gateway for regional and global traffic.

The expansion has also created hundreds of local construction jobs and will employ an additional 30 full-time staff. Sustainability is a core feature, with a zero-water closed-loop cooling system that incorporates free air cooling and AI-driven real-time adjustments.

Teraco is also developing a 120MW solar PV plant to supply clean energy to its data centres, supporting Africa’s digital growth sustainably.

With this expansion, Teraco’s total critical IT load across its national portfolio rises to 189MW, spanning Cape Town, Isando, Bredell, and Durban campuses.

CT2 key facts