South Africa
ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

HOSTAFRICABluegrass DigitalMultiChoiceAdBotDomains.co.zaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Vodacom's interim profit jumps 32% on solid service revenue

Vodacom Group, South Africa's biggest telecoms operator, reported a nearly 33% jump in interim profit on Monday, 10 November, driven by double-digit service revenue growth and expansion of its financial services.
By Siyanda Mthethwa
10 Nov 2025
10 Nov 2025
A shopper walks past a Vodacom shop in Johannesburg on 4 February 2015. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
A shopper walks past a Vodacom shop in Johannesburg on 4 February 2015. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The company, majority owned by Britain's Vodafone, said its headline earnings per share (Heps), a key profit measure in the country, jumped to 467c in the six-month period ended 30 September, up from 353c last year.

The figure includes a settlement from a 17-year legal dispute over a call-back service, which Vodacom had not previously disclosed.

SBG Securities on Friday, 7 November, estimated the settlement at roughly R500m ($28.88m), based on the mid-point of Vodacom's revised Heps estimate range of 459c and 494c.

Group service revenue climbed 12.2% to R65.8bn, while normalised service revenue grew 13.6%, surpassing the company's medium-term target of double-digit growth.

Beyond mobile services, including financial and digital offerings, made up 21.8% of service revenue, with financial services alone up 20.3% at R8bn, representing 12.2% of total group revenue.

The group declared an interim dividend of 330c apiece.

Read more: Vodacom, Vodacom Group, Siyanda Mthethwa
Share this article
NextOptions

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Siyanda Mthethwa

Reporting by Siyanda Mthethwa, Additional reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz