SA’s Best BMX Freestyle riders head to JHB for 2026 National Championships

South Africa’s top BMX Freestyle riders will descend on Johannesburg later this month as the official 2026 South African BMX Freestyle Championships take centre stage at the Park Lines BMX Tournament on Saturday, 30 May 2026.

Image by Eric Palmer.

Hosted at the purpose-built SkyLab Skatepark at Jozi-X Adventure Park in Bryanston, the event is presented by LW Mag and Dragon Energy in partnership with Garmin, Insta360, Monster Products, Fox and Mongoose.

The championship event, sanctioned by Cycling South Africa and endorsed by the UCI, will see riders from across the country competing for national titles in both the Pro and Amateur divisions.

Known for showcasing the progression and creativity of local BMX talent, Park Lines has become one of the country’s standout freestyle BMX events, with competitors pushing technical limits across a custom-designed park layout featuring a range of obstacles built for high-level riding.

Riders will compete in qualifying heats before advancing to the finals, where judging will focus on trick difficulty, style, amplitude, variation and overall use of the park.

The Pro Division will compete for a cash prize purse alongside prizes including a Garmin Instinct 3 Smartwatch, while Amateur riders stand a chance to win a brand-new Mongoose BMX and additional partner prizes.

The event will also feature the crowd-favourite Best Trick Competition, where riders will battle jam-session style for an Insta360 action camera.

“As one of our highlight events of the year, we’re excited to be back with the 2026 edition of Park Lines, and to see who will be crowned the 2026 South African BMX Freestyle Champion,” says Park Lines organiser Ryan van der Spuy.

“As an event created for the riders, with a focus on growth and development of the sport locally, Park Lines is a brand that has grown from strength to strength and something we are extremely proud of.”

Spectators can attend the event free of charge, with finals taking place during the afternoon.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 30 May 2026

Venue: SkyLab Skatepark, Jozi-X Adventure Park, Bryanston, Johannesburg

Time: From 9am onwards

Entrance: Free for spectators

Amateur riders interested in entering can submit their details to [email protected]

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