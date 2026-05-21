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Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards rebrands to Cape Town Theatre Awards
The announcement marks a significant transition for the 61-year-old awards platform, alongside the release of the 2026 nominees list recognising excellence across Cape Town’s theatre sector.
The rebrand forms part of a broader structural shift aimed at ensuring the sustainability and long-term future of the awards through the establishment of a newly formed non-profit organisation.
A new identity for a historic institution
Founded in 1965 by the United Tobacco Company, the awards have played a defining role in recognising theatrical excellence in Cape Town for more than six decades.
The awards were renamed the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards in 1978 after sponsorship moved to the Oude Meester Foundation for the Performing Arts. Support later continued under Distell and subsequently Heineken following the acquisition of Distell in 2023.
Now, organisers say the transition to the Cape Town Theatre Awards reflects a deliberate repositioning that places the city itself at the centre of the institution’s identity and future.
Africa Melane, chair of the judging panel, said the awards remain committed to spotlighting artistic excellence despite the structural transition.
“We are indebted to Distell and Heineken for their investment over many years, elevating these awards to what they have become,” he said. “As we embark on a journey of transition, our awards event will be more intimate, but with the same heart of placing artistic excellence centre stage.”
Strong year for local theatre productions
This year’s awards saw 65 productions considered across 23 competitive categories, reflecting a particularly strong period for locally produced theatre and new South African writing.
Leading the nominations is Cats with 11 nominations, including Best Production and Best Director.
Both Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat secured seven nominations each.
The judging panel highlighted the strength of new South African scripts, with 32 original local productions eligible this year.
Productions including Beggared in South Africa, Cotton Wool Kid, Moffie and Undermined explored themes ranging from identity and memory to South Africa’s violent political history.
“The panel of judges was especially impressed by the quality of the new South African scripts which showcased the wealth of stories that are uniquely ours,” said Melane.
Musicals continue to drive audience growth
The awards also reflected the sustained commercial and cultural strength of musical theatre within Cape Town’s live entertainment economy.
Returning productions such as Chicago, Cats and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat continued drawing audiences, while Dear Evan Hansen was staged locally for the first time.
Local productions including Alice in the Cape Flats and Colleen the Musical further reinforced demand for culturally resonant South African storytelling.
Student theatre also remained a major focus area, with 139 students from institutions including AFDA, Stellenbosch University and the Waterfront Theatre School eligible for consideration.
Beyond awards toward industry support
As the awards evolve under the new structure, organisers say the focus will extend beyond a single annual event toward broader year-round support for theatre practitioners.
The recipients of the Lifetime Achievement and Innovation in Theatre Awards will be announced during the ceremony later this year.
For Cape Town’s theatre sector, the transition signals both continuity and reinvention — preserving a legacy institution while adapting it for a changing cultural and funding landscape.
Here are all the nominees for the 61st Cape Town Theatre Awards
Award for Most Promising Student
- Asanda Mngadi | Waterfront Theatre School
- Britney Mackenzie Baker | AFDA
- Heinrich Wentzel | Stellenbosch University
- Katlego Thikithana Phetla | CTDPS
- Kimi Mia de Beer | Stellenbosch University
- Konstandinos Vavatzanidis | CTDPS
- Michelle Junker | LAMTA
- Scarlett Pay | LAMTA
- Shannon Hendry | Stellenbosch University
- Tumelo Gwanzura | AFDA
Best New South African Script
- Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater | Neil Coppen & Mpume Mthombeni
- Moffie | written and adapted by Philip Rademeyer (based on the Novel by André Carl van der Merwe)
- Mrs. Mitchell Comes to Town | Louis Viljoen
- Undermined | Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Nzama, Luke Brown, Stefan Erasmus, Tara Louise Notcutt
- The Grab After a Doll's House | Morapeleng Molekoa
Best New Director
- David Muller | A South African adaptation of Nikolai Gogol's Diary of a Madman
- Henu Baden | Lemons,Lemons,Lemons
- Larica Schnell | Spin Cycles
- Samuel Jumat | ’n Pandok se Liefde
- Zubayr Charles | this bra's a psycho
Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People
- Kipper and the Toy Box / Vlooi en die Speelgoedkis
- Moana Jr
- The Magic Flute
Best Performance by an Ensemble
- Cats | Austin Tshikosi, Brittane van Loggerenberg, Cassiel Eatock-Winnik, Darren Rockman, Hannah Marshall, Harry Smallman, Jackie Lulu, Marco Titus, Michael Fullard, Morgan Marshall, Noa Duckitt, Phoebe Charles, Ryan Flynn, Scarlett Pay, Sibusiso Mxosana, Sipesihle Ngamlana, Stephan Van Der Walt, Tania Mteto, Tannah Levick, Tatum Coleman, Zoë Mclaughlin
- Faustus in Africa! | Asanda Rilityana; Atandwa Kani, Buhle Themisile, Eben Genis, Jennifer Steyn, Mongi Mthombeni, Wessel Pretorius
- Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Anna Olivier, Bradley Smith, Braeden Buys, Danie Conradie, Dylan Du Plessis, Gemma Bisseker, Gianluca Gironi, Jasmine Minter, Jayden Dickson, Justin Swartz, Léa Blerk, Logan Cornelius, Manyano Ngoma, Michael Stray, Michiel Bester, Miguel De Sampaio, Stuart Brown, Yethu Kibi
- La Ronde | Aidan Scott, Awethu Hleli, Berenice Barbier, Carlo Daniels, Lyle October, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Tamzin Daniels
- The Cry of Winnie Mandela | Ayanda Sibisi (Delisiwe), Les Nkosi (Prof Ndebele), Pulane Rampoana (Mamello); Rami Chuene (Manette), Siyasinga Papu (Marara), Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo (Winnie Mandela)
Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret or One-person Show
- David Viviers | Moffie
- Mpume Mthombeni | Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
- Tony Bonani Miyambo | Kafka's Ape
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Theatre Show
- Carlo Daniels as Randall Simons | Colleen The Musical
- Dean de Klerk as Amos | Chicago
- Jordan Roelfze as Mr Mistoffelees | Cats
- Tshepo Ncokoane as Bustopher Jones and Gus (Asparagus) | Cats
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Theatre Show
- Edith Plaatjies as Widow Mustapha | Aladdin
- Jill Levenberg as Bronwynn Jeffries | Colleen The Musical
- Samantha Peo as Velma Kelly | Chicago
- Sharon Spiegel Wagner as Cynthia Murphy | Dear Evan Hansen
- Tankiso Mamabolo as Matron Mama Morton | Chicago
Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show
- Dylan Janse van Rensburg as Joseph | Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
- Jonathan Roxmouth as Billy Flynn | Chicago
- King B as Old Deuteronomy | Cats
- Marc Lottering as Colleen | Colleen The Musical
- Stuart Brown as Evan Hansen | Dear Evan Hansen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show
- Cindy Ann Abrahams as Grizabella | Cats
- Kate Normington as Tracey Boonzaaier | Colleen The Musical
- Kiruna-Lind Devar as Roxie Hart | Chicago
- Lelo Ramasimong as Narrator | Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
- Lucy Tops as Heidi Hansen | Dear Evan Hansen
Best Puppetry Design
- Adrian Kohler and William Kentridge | Faustus in Africa!
- Greg King | Jack and the Beanstalk
Best Lighting Design
- Cats | Russell Thompson
- Faustus in Africa! | Wesley France
- Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater | Tina Le Roux
- Moffie | Niall Griffin
- Speelgoed van glas / The Glass Menagerie | Nico Scheepers
Best Set Design
- Aladdin | Fred Abrahamse
- Cats | John Napier
- Faustus in Africa! | Adrian Kohler
- Hedda Gabler | Rocco Pool
- Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater | Dylan McGarry, Greg King, Neil Coppen, Steven Woodroffe Wendy Henstock
Best Costume Design
- Aladdin | Marcel Meyer
- Cats | John Napier
- Chicago | William Ivey Long
- Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Niall Griffin
- Julius Caesar | Marcel Meyer and Fred Abrahamse
Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance
- Cats | Louis Zurnamer, Kurt Haupt, Jess West, Jack Griessel, Jarryd West, Nick Pitman, Nick Ford, Carl Ashford, Carla Ferreira
- Hedda Gabler | Charl-Johan Lingenfelder
- Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater | Tristan Horton
- Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | David Classen
- Moffie | Charl-Johan Lingenfelder
Best Performance in an Opera - Male
- Innocent Masuku | Count Almaviva | The Barber of Seville
- Lukhanyo Moyake | Radames | Aida
- Thando Zwane | Figaro | The Barber of Seville
- William Berger | Bluebeard | Bluebeard's Castle
- William Berger | Figaro | The Barber of Seville
Best Performance in an Opera - Female
- Brittany Smith | Rosina | The Barber of Seville
- Nobulumko Mgnxekeza | Aida | Aida
- Nonhlanhla Yende | Amneris | Aida
- Setsoane Ntseki | Rosalinde | Die Fledermaus
- Siphamandla Moyake | Judith | Bluebeard's Castle
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play
- Albert Pretorius | Caliban | The Tempest
- Anzio September | this bra's a psycho
- David Viviers | Antonio/Stephano | The Tempest
- Ludwig Binge | Løvburg | Hedda Gabler
- Mark Elderkin | Jim | Speelgoed van glas | The Glass Menagerie
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play
- Ashley de Lange | Thea | Hedda Gabler
- Carla Smith | Laura | Speelgoed van glas | The Glass Menagerie
- Jane de Wet | Miranda | The Tempest
- Tankiso Mamabolo | Sebastian/Trinculo | The Tempest
- Thea Martelize Kolver | Julia (Juliana) | Hedda Gabler
Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play
- Anna-Mart van der Merwe | Amanda | Speelgoed van glas / The Glass Menagerie
- Emily Child | Florence | The Vulgarians
- Fiona Ramsay | Elizabeth I/Julius Caesar | Julius Caesar
- Jenny Stead | Elsa | Mrs. Mitchell Comes to Town
- Rolanda Marais | Hedda | Hedda Gabler
Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play
- Aidan Scott | Marcus | Mrs. Mitchell Comes to Town
- Alan Committie | Hercule Poirot | Agatha Christie’s Black Coffee
- Albert Pretorius | George/Jurg | Hedda Gabler
- Ben Albertyn | Tom | Speelgoed van glas / The Glass Menagerie
- Billy Langa | Guru | Poet-O-Type
Best Director
- Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander | Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
- Chrissie Cartwright | Cats
- Christiaan Olwagen | Hedda Gabler
- Greg Karvellas | Moffie
- Neil Coppen | Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
Best Production
- Cats | Pieter Toerien, GWB Entertainment and Cape Town Opera, in association with LW Entertainment
- Hedda Gabler | Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees and The Baxter
- Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater | Empatheatre in association with the National Arts Festival
- Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Pieter Toerien Productions and Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA)
- Moffie | The Common Humanity Arts Trust in association With The Baxter Theatre Centre