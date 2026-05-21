Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards rebrands to Cape Town Theatre Awards

One of South Africa’s longest-running theatre institutions is entering a new chapter as the iconic Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards officially rebrands to the Cape Town Theatre Awards.

Marc Lottering and Jill Levenberg in Colleen the Musical. Image by Oscar O'Ryan

The announcement marks a significant transition for the 61-year-old awards platform, alongside the release of the 2026 nominees list recognising excellence across Cape Town’s theatre sector.

The rebrand forms part of a broader structural shift aimed at ensuring the sustainability and long-term future of the awards through the establishment of a newly formed non-profit organisation.

A new identity for a historic institution

Founded in 1965 by the United Tobacco Company, the awards have played a defining role in recognising theatrical excellence in Cape Town for more than six decades.

The awards were renamed the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards in 1978 after sponsorship moved to the Oude Meester Foundation for the Performing Arts. Support later continued under Distell and subsequently Heineken following the acquisition of Distell in 2023.

Now, organisers say the transition to the Cape Town Theatre Awards reflects a deliberate repositioning that places the city itself at the centre of the institution’s identity and future.

Africa Melane, chair of the judging panel, said the awards remain committed to spotlighting artistic excellence despite the structural transition.

“We are indebted to Distell and Heineken for their investment over many years, elevating these awards to what they have become,” he said. “As we embark on a journey of transition, our awards event will be more intimate, but with the same heart of placing artistic excellence centre stage.”

Strong year for local theatre productions

This year’s awards saw 65 productions considered across 23 competitive categories, reflecting a particularly strong period for locally produced theatre and new South African writing.

Leading the nominations is Cats with 11 nominations, including Best Production and Best Director.

Both Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat secured seven nominations each.

The judging panel highlighted the strength of new South African scripts, with 32 original local productions eligible this year.

Productions including Beggared in South Africa, Cotton Wool Kid, Moffie and Undermined explored themes ranging from identity and memory to South Africa’s violent political history.

“The panel of judges was especially impressed by the quality of the new South African scripts which showcased the wealth of stories that are uniquely ours,” said Melane.

Musicals continue to drive audience growth

The awards also reflected the sustained commercial and cultural strength of musical theatre within Cape Town’s live entertainment economy.

Returning productions such as Chicago, Cats and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat continued drawing audiences, while Dear Evan Hansen was staged locally for the first time.

Local productions including Alice in the Cape Flats and Colleen the Musical further reinforced demand for culturally resonant South African storytelling.

Student theatre also remained a major focus area, with 139 students from institutions including AFDA, Stellenbosch University and the Waterfront Theatre School eligible for consideration.

Beyond awards toward industry support

As the awards evolve under the new structure, organisers say the focus will extend beyond a single annual event toward broader year-round support for theatre practitioners.

The recipients of the Lifetime Achievement and Innovation in Theatre Awards will be announced during the ceremony later this year.

For Cape Town’s theatre sector, the transition signals both continuity and reinvention — preserving a legacy institution while adapting it for a changing cultural and funding landscape.

Here are all the nominees for the 61st Cape Town Theatre Awards

Award for Most Promising Student

Asanda Mngadi | Waterfront Theatre School



Britney Mackenzie Baker | AFDA



Heinrich Wentzel | Stellenbosch University



Katlego Thikithana Phetla | CTDPS



Kimi Mia de Beer | Stellenbosch University



Konstandinos Vavatzanidis | CTDPS



Michelle Junker | LAMTA



Scarlett Pay | LAMTA



Shannon Hendry | Stellenbosch University



Tumelo Gwanzura | AFDA

Best New South African Script

Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater | Neil Coppen & Mpume Mthombeni



| Neil Coppen & Mpume Mthombeni Moffie | written and adapted by Philip Rademeyer (based on the Novel by André Carl van der Merwe)



| written and adapted by Philip Rademeyer (based on the Novel by André Carl van der Merwe) Mrs. Mitchell Comes to Town | Louis Viljoen



| Louis Viljoen Undermined | Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Nzama, Luke Brown, Stefan Erasmus, Tara Louise Notcutt



| Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Nzama, Luke Brown, Stefan Erasmus, Tara Louise Notcutt The Grab After a Doll's House | Morapeleng Molekoa

Best New Director

David Muller | A South African adaptation of Nikolai Gogol's Diary of a Madman



Henu Baden | Lemons,Lemons,Lemons



Larica Schnell | Spin Cycles



Samuel Jumat | ’n Pandok se Liefde



Zubayr Charles | this bra's a psycho

Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People

Kipper and the Toy Box / Vlooi en die Speelgoedkis



Moana Jr



The Magic Flute

Best Performance by an Ensemble

Cats | Austin Tshikosi, Brittane van Loggerenberg, Cassiel Eatock-Winnik, Darren Rockman, Hannah Marshall, Harry Smallman, Jackie Lulu, Marco Titus, Michael Fullard, Morgan Marshall, Noa Duckitt, Phoebe Charles, Ryan Flynn, Scarlett Pay, Sibusiso Mxosana, Sipesihle Ngamlana, Stephan Van Der Walt, Tania Mteto, Tannah Levick, Tatum Coleman, Zoë Mclaughlin

| Austin Tshikosi, Brittane van Loggerenberg, Cassiel Eatock-Winnik, Darren Rockman, Hannah Marshall, Harry Smallman, Jackie Lulu, Marco Titus, Michael Fullard, Morgan Marshall, Noa Duckitt, Phoebe Charles, Ryan Flynn, Scarlett Pay, Sibusiso Mxosana, Sipesihle Ngamlana, Stephan Van Der Walt, Tania Mteto, Tannah Levick, Tatum Coleman, Zoë Mclaughlin Faustus in Africa! | Asanda Rilityana; Atandwa Kani, Buhle Themisile, Eben Genis, Jennifer Steyn, Mongi Mthombeni, Wessel Pretorius

| Asanda Rilityana; Atandwa Kani, Buhle Themisile, Eben Genis, Jennifer Steyn, Mongi Mthombeni, Wessel Pretorius Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Anna Olivier, Bradley Smith, Braeden Buys, Danie Conradie, Dylan Du Plessis, Gemma Bisseker, Gianluca Gironi, Jasmine Minter, Jayden Dickson, Justin Swartz, Léa Blerk, Logan Cornelius, Manyano Ngoma, Michael Stray, Michiel Bester, Miguel De Sampaio, Stuart Brown, Yethu Kibi

| Anna Olivier, Bradley Smith, Braeden Buys, Danie Conradie, Dylan Du Plessis, Gemma Bisseker, Gianluca Gironi, Jasmine Minter, Jayden Dickson, Justin Swartz, Léa Blerk, Logan Cornelius, Manyano Ngoma, Michael Stray, Michiel Bester, Miguel De Sampaio, Stuart Brown, Yethu Kibi La Ronde | Aidan Scott, Awethu Hleli, Berenice Barbier, Carlo Daniels, Lyle October, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Tamzin Daniels

| Aidan Scott, Awethu Hleli, Berenice Barbier, Carlo Daniels, Lyle October, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Tamzin Daniels The Cry of Winnie Mandela | Ayanda Sibisi (Delisiwe), Les Nkosi (Prof Ndebele), Pulane Rampoana (Mamello); Rami Chuene (Manette), Siyasinga Papu (Marara), Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo (Winnie Mandela)

Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret or One-person Show

David Viviers | Moffie



Mpume Mthombeni | Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater



Tony Bonani Miyambo | Kafka's Ape

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Theatre Show

Carlo Daniels as Randall Simons | Colleen The Musical



Dean de Klerk as Amos | Chicago



Jordan Roelfze as Mr Mistoffelees | Cats



Tshepo Ncokoane as Bustopher Jones and Gus (Asparagus) | Cats

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Theatre Show

Edith Plaatjies as Widow Mustapha | Aladdin



Jill Levenberg as Bronwynn Jeffries | Colleen The Musical



Samantha Peo as Velma Kelly | Chicago



Sharon Spiegel Wagner as Cynthia Murphy | Dear Evan Hansen



Tankiso Mamabolo as Matron Mama Morton | Chicago

Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Dylan Janse van Rensburg as Joseph | Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat



Jonathan Roxmouth as Billy Flynn | Chicago



King B as Old Deuteronomy | Cats



Marc Lottering as Colleen | Colleen The Musical



Stuart Brown as Evan Hansen | Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Cindy Ann Abrahams as Grizabella | Cats



Kate Normington as Tracey Boonzaaier | Colleen The Musical



Kiruna-Lind Devar as Roxie Hart | Chicago



Lelo Ramasimong as Narrator | Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat



Lucy Tops as Heidi Hansen | Dear Evan Hansen

Best Puppetry Design

Adrian Kohler and William Kentridge | Faustus in Africa!



Greg King | Jack and the Beanstalk

Best Lighting Design

Cats | Russell Thompson



| Russell Thompson Faustus in Africa! | Wesley France



| Wesley France Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater | Tina Le Roux



| Tina Le Roux Moffie | Niall Griffin



| Niall Griffin Speelgoed van glas / The Glass Menagerie | Nico Scheepers

Best Set Design

Aladdin | Fred Abrahamse



| Fred Abrahamse Cats | John Napier



| John Napier Faustus in Africa! | Adrian Kohler



| Adrian Kohler Hedda Gabler | Rocco Pool



| Rocco Pool Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater | Dylan McGarry, Greg King, Neil Coppen, Steven Woodroffe Wendy Henstock

Best Costume Design

Aladdin | Marcel Meyer



| Marcel Meyer Cats | John Napier



| John Napier Chicago | William Ivey Long



| William Ivey Long Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Niall Griffin



| Niall Griffin Julius Caesar | Marcel Meyer and Fred Abrahamse

Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance

Cats | Louis Zurnamer, Kurt Haupt, Jess West, Jack Griessel, Jarryd West, Nick Pitman, Nick Ford, Carl Ashford, Carla Ferreira



| Louis Zurnamer, Kurt Haupt, Jess West, Jack Griessel, Jarryd West, Nick Pitman, Nick Ford, Carl Ashford, Carla Ferreira Hedda Gabler | Charl-Johan Lingenfelder



| Charl-Johan Lingenfelder Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater | Tristan Horton



| Tristan Horton Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | David Classen



| David Classen Moffie | Charl-Johan Lingenfelder

Best Performance in an Opera - Male

Innocent Masuku | Count Almaviva | The Barber of Seville



Lukhanyo Moyake | Radames | Aida



Thando Zwane | Figaro | The Barber of Seville



William Berger | Bluebeard | Bluebeard's Castle



William Berger | Figaro | The Barber of Seville

Best Performance in an Opera - Female

Brittany Smith | Rosina | The Barber of Seville



Nobulumko Mgnxekeza | Aida | Aida



Nonhlanhla Yende | Amneris | Aida



Setsoane Ntseki | Rosalinde | Die Fledermaus



Siphamandla Moyake | Judith | Bluebeard's Castle

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play

Albert Pretorius | Caliban | The Tempest



Anzio September | this bra's a psycho



David Viviers | Antonio/Stephano | The Tempest



Ludwig Binge | Løvburg | Hedda Gabler



Mark Elderkin | Jim | Speelgoed van glas | The Glass Menagerie

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play

Ashley de Lange | Thea | Hedda Gabler



Carla Smith | Laura | Speelgoed van glas | The Glass Menagerie



Jane de Wet | Miranda | The Tempest



Tankiso Mamabolo | Sebastian/Trinculo | The Tempest



Thea Martelize Kolver | Julia (Juliana) | Hedda Gabler

Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play

Anna-Mart van der Merwe | Amanda | Speelgoed van glas / The Glass Menagerie



Emily Child | Florence | The Vulgarians



Fiona Ramsay | Elizabeth I/Julius Caesar | Julius Caesar



Jenny Stead | Elsa | Mrs. Mitchell Comes to Town



Rolanda Marais | Hedda | Hedda Gabler

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play

Aidan Scott | Marcus | Mrs. Mitchell Comes to Town



Alan Committie | Hercule Poirot | Agatha Christie’s Black Coffee



Albert Pretorius | George/Jurg | Hedda Gabler



Ben Albertyn | Tom | Speelgoed van glas / The Glass Menagerie



Billy Langa | Guru | Poet-O-Type

Best Director

Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander | Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat



Chrissie Cartwright | Cats



Christiaan Olwagen | Hedda Gabler



Greg Karvellas | Moffie



Neil Coppen | Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater

Best Production