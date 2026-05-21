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    Entries for Cape Town’s inaugural Nelson Mandela Marathon open this week

    Cape Town is preparing to welcome a landmark new addition to its sporting calendar as entries officially open this week for the inaugural Nelson Mandela Marathon, set to take place on 18 October 2026.
    21 May 2026
    21 May 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Organised by Golazo in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the event is expected to attract 20,000 runners and walkers for what is positioned as far more than a traditional marathon.

    All profits generated from the race will be donated directly to the foundation, reinforcing the event’s purpose-driven approach rooted in unity, dignity and remembrance.

    Entries officially open at 12noon on Friday, 22 May 2026 via the Nelson Mandela Marathon website.

    The launch follows strong momentum generated at the event’s official media announcement in Cape Town, where partners, stakeholders and media gathered to unveil the marathon’s vision and route concept.

    A marathon built around legacy and tourism

    The 42km route will guide runners through Cape Town’s historic urban landscape, beginning in Strand Street before moving along the Atlantic Seaboard, through the Foreshore and Milnerton, before concluding at the Grand Parade.

    With Robben Island visible along parts of the route, organisers say the race is designed to connect physical endurance with reflection on South Africa’s journey toward freedom and democracy.

    The event also represents a significant addition to Cape Town’s sports tourism economy, further positioning the city among the world’s emerging marathon destinations.

    Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the marathon aligns with Nelson Mandela’s belief in the unifying power of sport.

    “Madiba always believed that sport has a unique and powerful ability to bring people together, inspire hope, and strengthen communities,” he said. “The inaugural Nelson Mandela Marathon will do exactly that while also creating opportunities for tourism, economic growth and community connection.”

    Slave Route Challenge joins marathon weekend

    In a significant partnership, the established Slave Route Challenge will now form part of the broader marathon weekend programme.

    Itheko Sport Athletic Club and Golazo have partnered to integrate the historic race into the weekend while retaining its independent identity and historical significance.

    Originally launched in 2011, the Slave Route Challenge traces Cape Town’s complex social and cultural history through routes that include the Castle of Good Hope, Bo-Kaap and District Six.

    Race distances and entry fees

    Participants will be able to enter across four race categories:

    Nelson Mandela Marathon – 42km
    Slave Route Challenge Half Marathon – 21km
    10km Run & Walk
    5km Run & Walk

    Entry fees for licensed ASA runners are:

    42km: R700
    21km: R260
    10km Run: R190

    No licence is required for:

    10km Walk: R150
    5km Run/Walk: R80

    The marathon starts in Strand Street and finishes at the Grand Parade in central Cape Town.

    Geordin Hill-Lewis, Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town, said the event further strengthens Cape Town’s position as a global running destination.

    “We are proud to host the inaugural Nelson Mandela Marathon and cannot wait to see 20,000 runners take to the streets in honour of Madiba’s legacy,” he said.

    To enter, visit www.nelsonmandelamarathon.com.

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