Nestlé KitKat brings fans closer to Formula 1 in new partnership

Nestlé’s KitKat is bringing the energy of Formula One closer to South African consumers through a multi-layered campaign blending retail promotions, campus activations and live fan experiences.

Image supplied

The partnership reflects Formula 1’s continued evolution from a motorsport entity into a global entertainment and lifestyle platform, increasingly driven by digital communities, fan culture and shared social experiences.

For KitKat, the collaboration strategically aligns the brand’s long-standing “Have a Break, Have a KitKat” positioning with the speed, precision and excitement associated with Formula 1.

Formula 1 fandom moves beyond race day

As Formula 1 continues experiencing rapid global growth — particularly among younger audiences — brands are increasingly using the sport as a cultural touchpoint rather than purely a sponsorship platform.

The campaign centres around the concept of the “KitKat Pit Crew,” drawing inspiration from Formula 1 pit stop teams known for speed, teamwork and efficiency.

In the South African market, the activation aims to reposition everyday breaks as immersive, high-energy moments, reflecting changing consumer behaviour in a digitally connected culture where downtime is increasingly fragmented.

Image supplied

Campus activations target younger audiences

A major component of the campaign focuses on university activations across South Africa throughout May 2026.

Student-focused experiences will take place at University of KwaZulu-Natal, University of Pretoria and University of Cape Town, where campus spaces will be transformed into Formula 1-inspired “Pit Crew” environments.

The activations are designed to engage younger consumers through experiential marketing that merges entertainment, gaming culture, sport and social interaction.

Beyond campuses, the campaign will also include live Formula 1 race screenings, creator-led watch parties and in-store promotional activity.

The approach reflects a broader shift toward experience-led marketing, where brands increasingly prioritise participation and cultural relevance over traditional advertising alone.

Brand partnerships become cultural ecosystems

Kina Mkize, senior brand manager for KitKat at Nestlé East & Southern Africa Region, said the campaign was designed to localise the Formula 1 partnership in a way that feels relevant to South African audiences.

“What I love about the Formula 1 partnership is how it comes to life in South Africa, especially with the focus on the KitKat Pit-Crew being the champions of the break,” she said.

“We know how much our audience enjoys the sport and we want to speak a language they understand and is relevant to their daily lives.”

The collaboration highlights how major global partnerships are increasingly being adapted through hyper-local activations and experiential engagement strategies designed to deepen emotional connection with consumers.

Formula 1 continues attracting major consumer brands

The campaign also underscores Formula 1’s expanding appeal beyond traditional motorsport audiences.

Driven by streaming culture, social media and younger fan engagement, Formula 1 has become an increasingly valuable platform for brands seeking cultural relevance and lifestyle positioning.

For KitKat, the partnership offers a way to extend its “break” positioning into contemporary entertainment culture while creating tangible consumer engagement through retail, digital and experiential channels.

With Monza — one of Formula 1’s most historic circuits — positioned as the campaign’s aspirational centrepiece, the activation combines fandom, lifestyle and retail participation into a fully integrated consumer experience.

Retail activation drives consumer engagement

At retail level, the partnership is anchored by a nationwide consumer competition offering South Africans the chance to win tickets to the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Italy.

Consumers can enter by purchasing any two participating KitKat products in a single transaction from participating retailers, either online or in-store.

Entries are submitted through a QR code or via WhatsApp, reflecting the growing use of mobile-first promotional mechanics within FMCG campaigns.

The competition runs from 1 May to 30 July 2026 and is open to South African residents aged 18 years and older.