FIA gives Kyalami go-ahead to upgrade the circuit to F1 standards

The Federation International de l'Automobile (FIA) has accepted the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit’s final design proposals to upgrade the circuit to grade one status.

Image credit: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

The current 4.522km layout, upgraded in 2016, already holds FIA grade two certification. Grade one is the highest international standard required to host Formula One (F1).

Once the capital works are completed and a final inspection conducted, Kyalami will become Africa’s only FIA grade one circuit, capable of hosting F1 on the African continent.

At a press conference held at Kyalami, circuit owner Toby Venter and Clive Bowen, founder and director of UK-based Apex Circuit Design, detailed a plan which has been ongoing for five years. Apex, an internationally recognised circuit design house, also steered the design of, amongst others, the Miami Formula 1 street circuit.

“This is a defining moment for South African motorsport,” said Venter. “When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent. The FIA’s acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey.”

The proposed FIA grade one upgrade— which notably requires no change to the circuit layout—focuses on enhancing run-off areas, barrier systems, debris fencing, kerbs, and drainage. “This is a light-touch upgrade in engineering terms, but one that enhances the already excellent circuit standards to meet modern grade one requirements,” said Bowen.

The FIA plan approval grants Kyalami three years to complete the intended grade one upgrades. Initially, work will commence during periods when current business partners face no disruption to their event.

By the mid-1970s, Kyalami had gained recognition as one of the best Grand Prix circuits in the world, hosting a total of 21 F1 Grand Prix races. The Kyalami Nine-Hour became a favourite race in the sports car world championship. Moto GP also visited Kyalami from 1983 to 1985.