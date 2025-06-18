Automotive Motorsport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaDunlop Tyres SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    FIA gives Kyalami go-ahead to upgrade the circuit to F1 standards

    The Federation International de l'Automobile (FIA) has accepted the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit’s final design proposals to upgrade the circuit to grade one status.
    18 Jun 2025
    18 Jun 2025
    Image credit: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
    Image credit: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

    The current 4.522km layout, upgraded in 2016, already holds FIA grade two certification. Grade one is the highest international standard required to host Formula One (F1).

    Once the capital works are completed and a final inspection conducted, Kyalami will become Africa’s only FIA grade one circuit, capable of hosting F1 on the African continent.

    At a press conference held at Kyalami, circuit owner Toby Venter and Clive Bowen, founder and director of UK-based Apex Circuit Design, detailed a plan which has been ongoing for five years. Apex, an internationally recognised circuit design house, also steered the design of, amongst others, the Miami Formula 1 street circuit.

    “This is a defining moment for South African motorsport,” said Venter. “When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent. The FIA’s acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey.”

    The proposed FIA grade one upgrade— which notably requires no change to the circuit layout—focuses on enhancing run-off areas, barrier systems, debris fencing, kerbs, and drainage. “This is a light-touch upgrade in engineering terms, but one that enhances the already excellent circuit standards to meet modern grade one requirements,” said Bowen.

    The FIA plan approval grants Kyalami three years to complete the intended grade one upgrades. Initially, work will commence during periods when current business partners face no disruption to their event.

    By the mid-1970s, Kyalami had gained recognition as one of the best Grand Prix circuits in the world, hosting a total of 21 F1 Grand Prix races. The Kyalami Nine-Hour became a favourite race in the sports car world championship. Moto GP also visited Kyalami from 1983 to 1985.

    Source: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

    Read more: Formula 1, FIA, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz