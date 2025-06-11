The FIA World Motor Sport Council recently met in Macau and made a few vital decisions regarding the top echelons of the sport.

Among the decisions that were ratified include 2025 calendars for all the FIA World Championship events. Sadly, there will be no No F1, Formula E or W2RC for SA in 2026.

The 2026 F1 calendar commences in Australia on 8 March with the season finale in Abu Dhabi on 6 December. The 2026 schedule will, once again, feature 24 races. Interestingly, Imola has been replaced by Madrid.

So we have gone from there being two races in Italy to having two races in Spain. The USA still hosts three rounds (Miami, Austin and Las Vegas). More attention has been paid to geographical flow for better efficiency. As a result, there are groupings of races in particular geographical areas.

