    F1’s 2026 regulations to revolutionise your daily drive

    Formula One’s 2026 engine regulations aren’t just about lap times—it’s a $1,2 billion R&D push to de-carbonise motorsport. But here’s the kicker: a large percentage of this tech will hit consumer cars by 2030.
    2 May 2025
    From synthetic fuels that neutralise your gas guzzler’s emissions to active aerodynamics boosting EV range, we dissect how F1’s lab experiments will redefine your daily commute. Learn more about the changes at this link.

    F1 Innovation: By 2026, F1 cars will run on 100% advanced sustainable fuels (ASF) made from algae, agricultural waste, and CO2 captured from factories. These “drop-in” fuels will reduce emissions drastically compared to gasoline.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
