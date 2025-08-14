What it means to build a connected airport network

At a time when global connectivity is more vital than ever, airports are evolving from simple travel hubs into powerful engines for economic growth and social cohesion. South Africa's Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) remains committed to driving this transformation.

Lauriette Sesoko, Group Executive: Commercial and Business Development, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa)

Our objective is to develop our airport network not only to facilitate travel, but also to actively build a more connected future that brings together local, regional, and international travellers.

Acsa's vision extends far beyond runways and terminals. We are looking at ways to actively transform airports into aerotropolises and smart airport cities, dynamic hubs that drive industrialisation and job creation.

Inspired by successful global models, we are working towards designing economic powerhouses that can attract more businesses in logistics, e-commerce, retail and other key sectors, as we want to turn these airports into spaces for inclusive economic participation to create inclusive growth and integrate local economies.

Our new framework is built on three key pillars: run airports, develop airports, and grow footprint. The "Develop Airports" pillar is where ACSA's most transformative work is taking shape. Inspired by successful global models, the company is embarking on a bold plan to develop three aerotropolises and six smart airport cities in South Africa.

We’ve looked at globally competitive airports that have effectively managed to create opportunities for inclusive growth, among others, including Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS), known for its innovative approach to sustainability and commercial development, and its strong focus on energy efficiency and a "circular economy" concept.

It is a prime example of an aerotropolis, with a highly integrated network of businesses, offices, and logistics centres. We’ve also looked at Dubai International Airport (DXB), which continues to emerge as one of the world's busiest airports for international traffic. Dubai has perfected the art of airport retail.

Its luxury shopping and dining options continue to generate significant non-aeronautical revenue, which continues to support its expansion and world-class service.

Our Acsa "Innovate, Grow and Sustain" framework seeks to reposition the company not just as an airport operator but as a visionary leader in regional development, commercial opportunities and retail experiences that will grow our economy.

We continue to explore opportunities to expand our footprint to diversify revenue streams in line with some of the best practices in non-aeronautical opportunities, particularly through a greater emphasis on air cargo operations.

Our view is that these efforts, combined with a focus on cutting-edge technology like AI and IoT, will revolutionise passenger flow and asset management - our commercial and retail businesses - ultimately to make travel into South Africa more about the experience than the destination.

Focus on connecting people

Airports remain the gateways that connect people, cultures, and businesses. By facilitating travel, both domestically and internationally, we want to bring communities together to foster cultural exchange.

With a network of nine airports, including three international gateways at O.R. Tambo, Cape Town, and King Shaka, ACSA is actively connecting both local and global travellers.

The company’s commitment to customer-centricity and operational excellence, which has seen its network recover to 91% of pre-pandemic passenger volumes, demonstrates a dedication to providing world-class service.

This commitment is further solidified by partnerships, such as the Sister Airport Cooperation Agreement with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which continues to enhance our global influence and commitment to operational excellence.

Through this strategic and forward-thinking approach, Acsa continues to focus on reimagining the future of aviation in Africa. We continue to prove that a state-owned enterprise can be a powerful force for good if we can leverage infrastructure to foster social and economic development.

We don’t want to manage airports merely. We want to play a significant role as a symbol of nation-building, rewriting the narrative of what a state-owned enterprise can achieve.

By strategically expanding our footprint, embracing digital innovation and committing to sustainability and social equity, we want to create a powerful network of airports that will not only connect South Africa to the world but also uplift communities and build a more integrated and prosperous economy for the future.