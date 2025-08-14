SA National Parks Week returns with free access for visitors

South African National Parks (SanParks) will host the 20th annual SA National Parks Week from 22 to 26 September 2025, with select parks extending free entry to 27 and 28 September.

Source: Morne Carsten via SanParks - Marakele National Park

The week will be launched with a celebratory event at Kruger National Park on 21 September. During this period, visitors can access participating SANParks national parks for free.

Free access details

Visitors should note that free entry applies to park access only and does not include accommodation or other paid tourist activities. For details on specific parks and dates observing free access, SANParks provides an online schedule.

Since its launch in 2006, SA National Parks Week has attracted an influx of day visitors to participating parks. The week is used to promote awareness and appreciation of South Africa’s natural, cultural, and historical heritage as managed and preserved by SanParks.

Education and sustainable development

SanParks said the campaign also highlights conservation education and the country’s inclusive approach to sustainable development.

The initiative draws attention to partnerships with local communities, businesses, scientists, and tourists that support the long-term sustainability of national parks.