Review: Ford Transit Custom Sport

The term 'panel van' conjures up an image of a typical white delivery van. Ford has broken away from this visual stereotype by adding visual flair to its most well-known and successful panel van, the Transit Custom. I've spent some time with this van, the Transit Custom Sport, to see whether or not the change in image and other differences to the Transit Custom justify this new variant to its lineup.

What makes it different to the Transit Custom?

Ford South Africa launched the updated Transit Custom last year in June in only one model, the Base Long Wheelbase Van. The Sport model is short wheel based.

Wheelbases aside, most of the differences with the Sport option are expectedly exterior-based, which include a sports body kit, a honeycomb sports grille, a rear spoiler and 17-inch multi-spoke matte black alloy wheels fitted with 215/60 R17 tyres.

The Transit Custom Sport also has racing stripes that extend from the front bumper to its rear. Other visual enhancements include standout side decals.

To neatly complete the edgy look, LED daytime running lights and automatic high beam control, as well as LED taillights, are found on the Sport model.

On the inside, the Transit Custom Sport has blue accent stripes for the seats as opposed to the Transit Custom, matched to premium piano black trim surrounding the multi-function display and centre console.

When it comes to power, Ford has added additional strength to the Sport model, thankfully. Too often derivatives are slapped with cosmetic changes and no added power.

The Sport has increases of 25kW and 30Nm, totalling 125kW of power and 390Nm of torque from Ford's 2l single turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Also, a Sport mode option is available, whereas the rest of the range only comprises Normal, Eco, Slippery and Tow/Haul.

Standard features

The Transit Custom Sport includes a large 13‑inch landscape touchscreen with Ford’s Sync 4 communication and infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Added to this is a 12-inch instrument cluster with an eight-inch configurable display.

The centre console features USB-A and USB-C ports along with a 12-volt socket. Additionally, dual USB-C charging ports are located in the storage binnacle ahead of the instrument cluster on the driver’s side, and in the lidded dashboard storage compartment ahead of the passenger.

the Transit Custom Sport is 5,050mm long and has a load compartment length measuring 2,602mm up to the bulkhead and a width of 1,392 mm between the wheel arches.

With a maximum load volume of 5.8m3, it can carry up to three standard Euro pallets with a payload of up to 1,023kg.

It's equipped with Intelligent adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and assist, driver alert with impairment monitor, lane keeping aid, rollover mitigation, intelligent speed assistance with speed sign recognition, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

In addition to the innovative roof-mounted front passenger airbag, the Transit Custom Sport has a further five airbags comprising the driver’s front airbag, plus dual side curtain and side seat airbags.

To aid parking manoeuvres, the Transit Custom features standard front and rear parking sensors combined with a 180-degree split view rear camera.

Verdict

With the Sport variant, you get a genuinely cool-looking panel van that has a decent amount of road presence, judging from the necks that turned whenever I drove past people with it. Ford has gotten right here, I can confidently say.

It also has the same capabilities that make the Transit Custom an award-winning panel van, which is also of importance since it competes in the light commercial vehicle segment.

The Sport model also moves quite pleasantly on the road and isn't a slouch, granted this is with an empty cargo space and no weight to hold it down. However, it still does a good job of powering through with the front wheels for quick lane switches. The eight-speed gearbox also does a decent job of matching the 2l engine.

The Transit Custom is Europe’s best-selling one-ton van and five-time winner of the International Van of the Year, including claiming the 2024 title with the Transit Custom Sport model. These accolades are a testament to the quality of this Ford panel van. To conclude, the Transit Custom Sport is a capable panel van with the looks and power to match its name.

Pricing (includes VAT)

Transit Custom Sport Short Wheelbase Van - R938,000

The recommended Retail Price includes a six-year/90,000km Ford Optional Service Plan, a four-year/120,000km Ford warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and a five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.

In addition, over-the-counter (OTC) parts and service parts warranty (SPW) are covered for two-year/unlimited distances. The recommended service interval is 15,000 km or annually, whichever occurs first.