    Automotive Dealers

    BMW grabs 40% share of SA's luxury car market in Q1

    Statistics from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) reveal BMW achieved a 40.6% share of the luxury segment during Q1 2025, outperforming traditional competitors.
    29 Apr 2025
    29 Apr 2025
    The new BMW X3 | image supplied
    The new BMW X3 | image supplied

    This success is amplified by Mini achieving a 6.2% market share, and BMW Motorrad attaining a 43.9% overall market share. Mini's product lineup was aided by the recent introduction of the new Mini Aceman and the Mini John Cooper Works.

    Enhanced production capacity to meet global demand

    BMW said part of its success in 2025 Q1 is due to the enthusiastic market reception of the new BMW X3.

    A key driver of this success is the enthusiastic market reception of the new BMW X3. Fuelled by global demand and its pivotal role in the BMW Group’s electrification strategy, production of the fourth-generation BMW X3 began in October 2024 at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn. Before its market introduction, the new BMW X3 achieved a high volume of pre-orders, indicating strong customer resonance.

    The production of the new BMW X3 has been supported by the reimplementation of the third shift at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn. This three-shift operation is projected to produce an average of 110 units per shift. This long-term commitment to electrification is evidenced by the BMW Group’s global delivery of over two million electrified vehicles by 2024, including over one million battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

    Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group South Africa, commented:

    “We are grateful for the continued trust and enthusiasm our South African customers and global partners have shown in the BMW Group, supported by our retailer network’s firm commitment.

    “Our strong Q1 results, marked by clear segment leadership for BMW and positive momentum across Mini and BMW Motorrad, reflect the compelling appeal of our diverse product range and the passion of our team.

    “We are inspired by these achievements and remain focused on delivering quality and contributing to a thriving automotive future in South Africa and beyond.”

