My Glass sponsorship a clear win for VW motorsport series

My Glass, a digitally enabled glass fitment group with mobile service units across South Africa, is the official windscreen sponsor for the 2025 VW South Africa Motorsport Rookie Cup Series and the 2025 VW Polo Cup Series for the second year running.

The Rookie Cup Series is open to young racing drivers between 14 and 16 years old with a valid MSA licence, and the VW Polo Cup Series is a seven-round season, with races at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, East London Grand Prix Circuit, Zwartkops Raceway, and Aldo Scribante Raceway.

As the official windscreen sponsor, My Glass replaces any windscreens damaged during races, installing top quality original equipment equivalent (OEE) glass to keep them on track.

Gary Stieger, founder and MD of My Glass, says the sponsorship aligns the values of VW and its motorsport series, and My Glass: “VW is a world-renowned brand, known for being part of the South African market and for their forward-thinking approach. Being a racing series, it also lends itself to speed and mobility. This aligns with My Glass’s brand values and mission of speed, mobility, trust, quality and ongoing development.”

Stieger says the race circuit can be tough on windscreens: “In 2024, we replaced 41 windscreens, and we have replaced 11 so far this season. The Fuyao glass we install is ‘race tested’ and has proven itself by performing well and not shattering in an accident. In fact, by the end of the 2024 season, the only damage one of our windscreens suffered was a crack after an accident, but the windscreen remained intact.”

The VW motorsport race organisers have stringent quality requirements for its windscreen sponsor, and My Glass fitted the bill perfectly.

Stieger explains: “We needed to meet all the requirements for the series – for instance, replacements are carried out as required, generally after each race weekend based on each driver’s specific needs. If there is sufficient time between qualifying and racing for the fitment to cure we are also able to do fitments on the day. We also had to have a national footprint with mobile fitment units, as fitments are carried out at the various circuits. And we needed to offer a proven quality product.”

Stieger adds: “Having high quality windscreens assists in vehicle accidents to keep the structural integrity of the vehicle in place. Having the correct windscreen is also important as the cars driving at high speed means the vehicle is constantly shifting. With the incorrect windscreen, the cross-curvature would be incorrect, leading to the windscreen cracking. A big risk of this is potential glare from the crack and reduced visibility during races.”

My Glass uses authentic OEE glass by Fuyao, a leading manufacturer of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and OEE glass. Fuyao is an OE accredited supplier to VW internationally, and the My Glass sponsorship ensures that the glass fitted to race vehicles is top quality and the correct fit for the vehicles.

Chantal Janse van Rensburg, Fuyao Group operations manager, notes that Fuyao handles OEM glass production and is a trusted supplier for many of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. Fuyao has established itself as a reliable OEM glass provider by meeting the stringent quality requirements set by vehicle manufacturers. As a global supplier, Fuyao provides glass to companies such as VW, General Motors (GM), Ford, Toyota, Honda, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Bentley and Rolls Royce.

She says: “Fuyao’s OEM glass production is designed to meet the specific standards of these manufacturers, ensuring that the glass is a perfect fit for their vehicles and adheres to strict quality standards. Fuyao uses advanced technologies, such as precision cutting, tempering, and lamination, to ensure the glass performs as expected in real-world conditions. We place a high value on the amount of safety and comfort our auto glass provides for our customers. For example, our Heads-Up Display displays information from the dashboard onto the windshield which allows drivers to pay better attention to the road without having to look away to view the dashboard.

"Our heated and hydrophobic glass offers an increasing amount of driver safety as it’s easy to clean and its purpose is to provide customers with a clear vision during unfavourable weather. Our soundproof auto glass model provides a high level of UV protection. Lastly, our electrochromic auto glass has the ability to tint a vehicle’s windows according to the amount of outside light or heat that is projected onto the glass. All five of these auto glass features guarantee a safe and comfortable driving experience.”



