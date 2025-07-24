South Africa
    BMW spotlights R4.2bn EV drive at Rosslyn during Ramaphosa visit

    BMW Group South Africa hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior members of government at its Rosslyn plant in Tshwane today, 24 July, highlighting its long-term investment in local manufacturing and the company’s role in advancing industrial growth.
    24 Jul 2025
    24 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The visit included BMW AG board members Milan Nedeljković and Ilka Horstmeier, who used the engagement to reiterate the group’s confidence in South Africa as a key production hub within its global network.

    Plant Rosslyn is on track to reach its highest annual production volume in 52 years, supported by continued investment in local capacity, including a R4.2bn electrification programme. It is the sole global production site for the plug-in hybrid BMW X3.

    “The achievements at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn, especially its path towards record production volumes and its crucial role in our global BMW X3 production, are a source of great pride,” said Nedeljković, who chairs BMW South Africa.

    Driving localisation and transformation

    The visit comes as BMW continues to align itself with national goals of job creation, skills development and industrial transformation. BMW Group South Africa and its financial services arm both achieved Level 1 B-BBEE status in 2024.

    President Ramaphosa addressed assembly-line workers during the visit, while discussions focused on BMW’s role in building local skills, enabling technology transfer and contributing to a more inclusive economy.

    BMW’s Youth Employment Services (YES) programme has provided more than 3,500 young South Africans with work experience since 2022. The 2025 intake includes 86 participants across the group’s local operations.

    Strategic partner in SA’s automotive future

    The company said its ongoing investment in technical skills, vehicle electrification, and workforce development positions it as a long-term partner in South Africa’s automotive future.

    “Our plant continues to be a beacon of manufacturing excellence, setting new production records and driving innovation,” said Daniel Bester, director of BMW Group Plant Rosslyn.

