    Toyota SA launches online store for genuine parts and merchandise

    Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has launched an e-commerce platform that enables customers to purchase genuine parts, branded merchandise, and accessories online, with options for home delivery or collection from a local dealership.
    24 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The platform, now live at shop.toyota.co.za, forms part of TSAM’s broader push to integrate digital convenience with its national dealer network. It offers access to selected items such as windscreen wipers, apparel from the Land Cruiser range, and other lifestyle accessories.

    According to TSAM, the platform is designed to meet rising consumer demand for online access to vehicle-related products while maintaining dealership involvement in fulfilment and support. Customers can also choose to have items professionally fitted at a participating dealership.

    “The launch of the online store is a reflection of our vision for the future and our quest to deepen our connection with the Toyota community,” said Desiree Trollope, general manager for Future Toyota at TSAM.

    What the platform offers:

    • Genuine Toyota parts and vehicle accessories
    • Branded lifestyle merchandise, including the newly launched Old School range
    • Integration with local dealerships for collection, fitting and support
    • Secure checkout and nationwide delivery

    TSAM said the online store also reinforces its focus on sustainability, with efforts to source more products locally and ensure responsible manufacturing practices.

    The platform is part of a wider digitalisation strategy by the automaker, aimed at aligning with changing consumer habits and supporting the aftermarket through official channels.

