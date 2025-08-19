From backyard to breakthrough: Calitzdorp's housing solution for farm workers

The Bergsig housing project in Calitzdorp - valued at R113m - has welcomed 20 new families into its fold, bringing the total number of beneficiaries of the Breaking New Ground (BNG) housing units to 564.

Source: Supplied.

Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers handed over keys to these 20 individuals last Friday, 15 August 2025.

“Calitzdorp has experienced rapid growth over recent years due to urbanisation, and the Bergsig housing project was launched to target backyard dwellers and farm workers, many of whom previously lived in remote rural areas with limited access to essential services. This development will bring these beneficiaries closer to amenities and economic opportunities," Minister Simmers said.

This project was not without its challenges. Due to inadequate beneficiary qualification, some units were left unoccupied and became targets of vandalism and theft.

There were also delays in funding for electrification of units. However, the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) was able to accelerate the delivery of housing units by providing bridge funding for electrification in the amount of R4.8m. The DOI also provided security on site to prevent crime and allocated an additional R1.8m to repair units that had been vandalised.

Partnerships drive delivery

“No project is without its challenges but working with our private-sector partners and the Kannaland Local Municipality, we were able to deliver much-needed housing opportunities to both backyard dwellers and farm workers in the area,” said Minister Simmers.

“There is a great need for housing in the Western Cape but, through cultivating strong partnerships with other spheres of government, the private sector and, most importantly, the communities we serve, we are seeing accelerated delivery of housing opportunities like never before."

By the end of August, another 92 units will be handed over, pushing the total to 656 homes delivered through this flagship project.