Bayhead Road upgrade advances to boost Durban port efficiency

The Bayhead Road Rehabilitation Project, a key infrastructure upgrade at the Port of Durban, is progressing on schedule as the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) moves from Phase 1 into Phase 2 of construction. The works aim to improve port access, enhance safety, and ensure smoother cargo movement along one of South Africa’s busiest logistics corridors.

Source: Supplied

Phase 2 covers the outbound carriageway from the Shell Garage to the Rotterdam Intersection, and the inbound carriageway from Wagtail to the Langeberg Intersection.

Current activities include the removal of old asphalt, laying of Bitumen-Stabilised Material (BSM) base and asphalt layers, and the repair of kerbs, channels, and stormwater manholes. The upgrades are designed to strengthen structural integrity while improving resilience and drainage capacity.

Improving safety and traffic flow

In addition to roadworks, TNPA is implementing new safety measures, including road signage, reflective studs, enhanced lane markings, and speed-calming interventions better to regulate traffic in the busy Bayhead logistics precinct.

TNPA continues to work closely with stakeholders through weekly engagements with port users and businesses. These sessions have helped refine implementation and reduce disruption, with strong support expressed for the project’s progress.

"The Bayhead Road Rehabilitation Project is a catalyst for improved port efficiency and logistics reliability at the Port of Durban.

"As one of the country’s most important trade gateways, infrastructure modernisation of this nature is critical to supporting economic growth by safeguarding cargo flows and reinforcing South Africa’s position in the global supply chain," said Nkumbuzi Ben-Mazwi, TNPA acting port manager for Durban.