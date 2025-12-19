South Africa
    Premier Padel and Primedia Sport to bring first South Africa tournament to Pretoria

    In a new multiyear partnership between Premier Padel and Primedia Sport, the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour will arrive in South Africa for the first time. Staged as a P2 tournament, the Pretoria event will see the world’s elite men’s and women’s players playing professionally in one of the world’s most iconic sporting cities for the first time. The Pretoria Premier Padel P2 is set to take place from 26 July to 2 August 2026 (venue TBC).
    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    19 Dec 2025
    As the fastest-growing sport around the world, with over 410,000 amateur players and over 1,400 courts in South Africa, the introduction of the Pretoria P2 will serve as a defining chapter in Premier Padel’s global growth story.

    The tournament will be delivered as a collaboration between Premier Padel and Primedia Sport with the South African Padel Association (SAPA) supporting the launch as part of its wider commitment to the development of padel in South Africa.

    David Serrahima Artiga, general manager, Premier Padel said: “Pretoria provides an ideal stage for Premier Padel to take its next step into Africa. South Africa’s rapidly growing padel ecosystem, combined with a deep-rooted sporting culture, makes it a compelling destination for the tour’s expansion. Hosting a Premier Padel event here is about more than elite competition; it is about accelerating the sport’s development in the region, engaging a new generation of fans and laying strong, long-term foundations for padel’s future on the continent.”

    Luigi Carraro, President, International Padel Federation (FIP), said: “Hosting a Premier Padel tournament in Pretoria reflects the steady progress padel is making within the international sporting framework. South Africa has developed a solid base in terms of participation, infrastructure and governance, and this event helps connect that local growth with the global competitive pathway. It underlines our commitment to working closely with national federations to support the structured, long term development of padel across all regions.”

    Tobie Badenhorst, Vice-President, Primedia Sport, said: “This is a defining moment for South African sport. Hosting our first-ever Premier Padel tournament brings the world’s leading professional players to our shores and firmly places South Africa on the global padel calendar. With a prize money pool of €260,000 (approximately R5.3m), the Pretoria P2 will be the biggest padel tournament ever staged in sub-Saharan Africa.

    Beyond the competition itself, this event is about showcasing the very best of South Africa to a global audience, from our world-class venues and sporting expertise to our passion, culture and ability to deliver international events at the highest level. It also creates meaningful professional pathways for South Africa’s top men’s and women’s players, while demonstrating the role high-quality indoor events can play in growing year-round sport and entertainment in the country. We’re proud to partner with Premier Padel, FIP and SAPA to help unlock the next chapter of padel’s growth in South Africa."

    Fans can register their interest to receive early ticket access and event information https://premierpadel.com/2026-announcements

