Nedbank Business Ignite 2026 winners announced

After an overwhelming response of over 740 entries, a rigorous judging and selection process that saw 15 finalists per station compete for top honours, the Nedbank Business Ignite 2026 competition proudly announces its winners on CapeTalk and 702. South African Naturals Beauty Brand and Ruka (Pty) Ltd stand out as exemplars of entrepreneurial resilience and innovation, embodying the competition’s driving theme, “My Pain. My Purpose. My Solution.”

CapeTalk Winner: South African Naturals Beauty Brand

South African Naturals Beauty Brand’s origins are intimately tied to a mother’s determination to ensure a safer environment for her son diagnosed with autism. Faced with the scarcity and high cost of genuinely natural skincare products, Tanya du Bois committed to developing a range of toxin-free, effective and affordable skincare solutions accessible to all South African families.

From humble beginnings to a nationally recognised brand stocked by Wellness Warehouse, Faithful to Nature, and Pick n Pay, South African Naturals Beauty Brand’s growth highlights its social and commercial impact. The prize package will accelerate this trajectory, enabling the company to deepen its reach into additional retail channels across South Africa and the African continent.

Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager, commented: “South African Naturals Beauty Brand is a powerful testament to how real-life adversity can be transformed into an enterprise that enriches society. Nedbank’s comprehensive support, combining cash injection, tailored mentorship, strategic funding introductions, and extensive media exposure, ensures that this business is not only celebrated but empowered to scale with purpose and sustained impact. It

is precisely this holistic approach that makes Nedbank Business Ignite such a vital platform in South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. CapeTalk is proud to partner this empowering competition.”

702 Winner: Ruka (Pty) Ltd

Ruka (Pty) Ltd, under the leadership of Bongani Mtimkulu, has innovated around an everyday communications tool, WhatsApp, to deliver automated, smart customer engagement platforms such as SmartChat, SmartHealth, and SmartBook. This approach addresses a major challenge for SMEs managing customer relations manually and inefficiently, especially in sectors such as healthcare, retail and property.

By automating service conversations within familiar channels, Ruka enhances business efficiency while maintaining accessibility, thereby advancing digital transformation in practical terms. The prize package will fuel Ruka’s expansion and innovation, supported by Nedbank’s mentorship, funding options, and potent media amplification.

Alastair Teeling-Smith, 702 station manager, observed: “At 702 we are proud to showcase innovators like Ruka whose solutions speak directly to the realities faced by South African SMEs. Nedbank’s investment and strategic backing enable these entrepreneurs to elevate their business stories to our discerning audience, ensuring their innovations reach the people and partners who matter. This competition not only spotlights disruptive technology but also strengthens the vital link between business and community that is the heartbeat of our station.”

Business Ignite forms part of Nedbank’s long-standing commitment to supporting South African entrepreneurs and the growth of the SME sector. “Congratulations to Tanya, Bongani and every entrepreneur who participated in this year’s Business Ignite competition, adds Alan Shannon, Nedbank’s Executive for Nedbank Private Wealth, Private Clients and Small Business. “Each of our finalists identified a real challenge facing South Africans and turned it

into an opportunity to create meaningful impact. From improving access to safe, affordable skincare and using artificial intelligence to help businesses work smarter, to advancing healthcare, sustainability and other sectors that touch people’s everyday lives, these entrepreneurs embody the innovation, resilience and purpose that South Africa needs. We are incredibly proud to celebrate this year’s winners and look forward to seeing how they continue

to grow their businesses and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.”



