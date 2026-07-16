South African agriculture is moving beyond cycles as permanent change takes hold

South African agriculture is facing a more complex and unpredictable operating environment, where volatility is becoming a constant rather than a temporary disruption. Producers are increasingly having to adapt to changing climate conditions, shifting consumer expectations, geopolitical uncertainty and evolving market demands.

Source: Mark Stebnicki via Pexels

Over the past few months, I have had the opportunity to engage with key stakeholders at several important sector gatherings, including NAMPO, the Agbiz Conference, and the South Africa Wine Summit, which Nedbank has sponsored for the past 20 years. Although these events focused on different industries and challenges, they all pointed to the same conclusion: South African agriculture is operating in an environment that is increasingly complex, interconnected, and unpredictable, demanding continuous adaptation.

The wine industry provides a valuable example of this shift. Discussions at the SA Wine Summit highlighted how economic uncertainty, climate volatility, evolving consumer preferences, technological disruption, and sustainability expectations are impacting the sector.

Yet these are not unique to wine; they are forces influencing businesses across the entire agricultural value chain.

From cyclical disruption to permanent change

For generations, agriculture has been influenced by cycles, like periods of drought and abundance, rising and falling interest rates, and strong and weak commodity prices. Success depended on understanding where you were in the cycle and positioning your business accordingly.

Today, however, the challenge is different. Agriculture is no longer just about navigating cyclical disruption; it is also about adjusting to permanent change.

The forces driving this change vary but are deeply interconnected. While South Africa has made promising progress in areas such as energy stability and logistics reform, uncertainty in the global economy and shifting trade dynamics continue to influence local businesses.

At the same time, climate volatility is becoming a permanent feature of agricultural planning, rather than an occasional setback. Building resilience is no longer simply about recovering from a difficult season; it is about preparing for a future in which volatility itself becomes a constant.

The changing face of value

The wine industry offers an interesting example of how these changes are playing out. Globally, consumers are drinking less wine, but more selectively¹. Growth is increasingly driven by value rather than volume. Consumers are seeking products and experiences that align with their lifestyle, values and budget, while competition from alternative categories intensifies.

This reflects a broader trend across agriculture. Whether producing wine, fruit, grains, livestock or nuts, businesses must differentiate themselves and respond to changing consumer expectations in increasingly competitive markets.

These shifts also present opportunities and challenge traditional assumptions about where future demand will come from – and technology is accelerating many of these shifts. Consumers have more information and choices than ever before, while technology also enables producers to improve decisions, increase efficiency, and strengthen resilience.

Taken together, these trends point to a simple but important conclusion: resilience and competitiveness are increasingly linked to adaptability.

Investing for resilience

These shifts are also changing the way agricultural businesses think about investment.

Historically, agricultural finance has focused on helping producers manage seasonal production cycles. While this is still important, there is growing recognition that long-term success depends on building more resilient businesses.

This means producers should invest in areas that help farms operate more efficiently, manage risk, and stay competitive over time. This may include investment in greater energy independence, stronger water security, more precise farming practices, and improved logistics.

It also means taking a longer-term view when making investment decisions. Rather than reacting to current market conditions, producers should focus on investments that will increase productivity, improve efficiency, and strengthen adaptability over time.

Diversification also plays an important role, whether through additional income streams or new markets. Funding structures matter, and major investments should be aligned with production cycles, cash flow and long-term business strategy to ensure they deliver long-term value.

From compliance to competitiveness

The same is true for sustainability, which has become a business imperative. It’s clearer than ever that agriculture is entering a new phase where sustainability, traceability and reporting are shifting from compliance requirements to core drivers of competitiveness.

Changing consumer demand is central to this shift. Buyers are placing a growing emphasis on product provenance, supply-chain transparency and verifiable production practices. As a result, traceability is becoming a market-access requirement rather than a voluntary enhancement. At the farm level, this is increasing the need for reliable data and auditable supply-chain information.

At the same time, environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting is moving from a retrospective corporate disclosure exercise to shaping how farms are managed. Environmental indicators such as water efficiency, soil health, biodiversity and carbon intensity are now influencing procurement standards and buyer requirements, effectively embedding ESG into production systems.

Financial institutions have an important role to play in agriculture's transition. As highlighted during the Banking Association South Africa (BASA) financial panel discussion at the Agbiz Conference, traditional lending alone will not support the scale of transformation required. Instead, the future of agricultural finance is increasingly partnership-driven, combining commercial bank finance, development finance institutions, government guarantees and private capital.

In this evolving environment, the role of the bank becomes not only financial but also enabling – directing capital towards investment in sustainable practices, helping producers meet shifting reporting requirements and supporting investment in climate-adaptation technology.

Building for what comes next

South African agriculture has always shown remarkable resilience. Our producers have consistently found ways to adapt, innovate and compete despite challenging circumstances. Those qualities will remain essential in the years ahead.

The challenge now is not simply to weather the next disruption, but to build businesses that can prosper in an environment where disruption itself has become permanent. The goal is no longer to navigate the cycle. It is to build in anticipation of what comes next.