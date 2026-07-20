702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 2026: United to alleviate homelessness in Johannesburg

As the City of Johannesburg once again prepares for the 2026 edition of 702 Walk the Talk, now thoughtfully reimagined as the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk – hosted by the City of Johannesburg, organisers and partners call upon every participant, organisation, and citizen to not merely witness but to actively engage in dismantling homelessness through intentional and transformative giving.

The homelessness crisis that grips our city is not an abstract statistic but a daily reality for tens of thousands of our fellow South Africans. While heartfelt compassion often prompts direct aid on our streets, experience and evidence reveal that unstructured giving, particularly cash handouts, can inadvertently perpetuate addiction, dependency, and entrenched street living.

This year, the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk elevates its mission, urging donors and walkers alike to take up the mantle of responsible compassion by purchasing and distributing Mi-Change vouchers via the innovative Zlto platform. This purposeful method transcends mere relief, providing immediate essentials such as nourishment, hygiene products, and shelter, all while forging vital connections to profound support services including counselling, rehabilitation, skills development, and sustainable employment pathways.

How you can meaningfully engage:

Purchase and distribute Mi-Change vouchers Harness the power of the Zlto digital platform to purchase Mi-Change vouchers: a secure, cashless instrument that guarantees dignity for recipients and ensures aid is channelled through verified pathways of support. Join a movement of accountable and impactful givers By investing in vouchers, individuals and organisations become catalysts in a scalable, transparent network partnering with front-line specialists like MES and U-Turn. The organisations deliver comprehensive, phased programmes designed to restore lives and empower sustainable independence. Elevate corporate and community social responsibility We call upon businesses and community groups to embed voucher purchasing within their social impact initiatives, thus magnifying the scale of intervention and transforming philanthropy from one-off charity into enduring social investment. Become an ambassador for change during and beyond the walk Use the platform of the Walk to deepen your comprehension of homelessness, advocate for responsible giving, and inspire your networks to transcend sympathy and embody tangible, coordinated action.

The urgency of responsible compassion

The cold truth is that over R200m in cash donations are handed directly to people on South Africa’s streets annually, resources that often entrench the very conditions donors seek to alleviate. Mi-Change vouchers are a powerful countermeasure, combining dignity with direction by meeting immediate needs and linking recipients to critical social services that create measurable and lasting change.

Powered by the sophisticated digital infrastructure of Zlto, the voucher system delivers unrivalled transparency, accountability, and traceability, thus ensuring that every rand reaches its intended purpose and means real progress.

A clarion call to transformative action

The 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk is more than an event. It is a summons to leadership, compassion fortified by strategy, and generosity amplified by responsibility. We urge everyone to embrace giving that transcends reaction and refuses to enable cycles of hopelessness.

Your commitment is potentially life-changing, an investment in human dignity, community resilience, and the reclamation of futures once thought lost.

Step forward today

Visit https://702walkthetalk.co.za/getinvolved.html to secure Mi-Change vouchers and become an active participant in a pioneering movement that is reshaping Johannesburg’s social landscape. Together, through informed, responsible giving and collective resolve, we can turn empathy into empowerment and homelessness into hope.



