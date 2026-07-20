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    The evidence behind the applause

    Why we back the Mark Awards, and why advertising awards matter more than people think.
    By Marc Dhalluin, issued by TruthsetsOnline.com
    20 Jul 2026
    20 Jul 2026
    The evidence behind the applause

    I have spent close to three decades in marketing, and one thing has held true across every market I have worked in: what an industry chooses to celebrate reveals what it values, far more honestly than any mission statement. That is the real function of an awards programme. Not applause, but a public declaration of what ‘good’ is supposed to look like this year. It is a bigger responsibility than a trophy suggests, which is exactly why TruthsetsOnline recently signed on to sponsor the new Technology category at The Mark Awards, run by MarkLives.com.

    A fair question: aren't awards just an industry patting itself on the back?

    I would ask this question too if I were reading this from the outside. Awards shows can look like a closed loop: agencies enter work, judge it, and celebrate it, while the client, footing the bill, is somewhere in the audience, clapping along. That scepticism is earned. It is also exactly why I think the industry needs awards that reward evidence over polish, and why we chose to put our name behind a category built around technology and accountability.

    Evidence, not applause

    Here is what changed my mind about how much awards can matter, but only if they are built properly. System1 and Effie recently published The Creative Dividend, the most comprehensive analysis of Effie effectiveness data in five years. It looked at 1,265 campaigns across the US, Europe, the UK and Ireland, representing $139bn in market share, alongside consumer responses from more than 200,000 people. The finding that stopped me: creativity and media, planned together (not in isolation), account for 60.1% of a campaign's business results on average, and up to 98.3% in some categories. Yet the same research found that 41% of marketers still see creative investment as a risk rather than a driver of growth.

    That’s a strange disconnect: The proof exists, but the confidence to act on it often does not. And it’s precisely the gap a well-run awards programme can bridge by highlighting campaigns that took the risk and, in public, showing what the payoff looked like. Awards, done properly, are not decoration. They are a scoreboard against which the rest of the market can check its own thinking.

    Why the Mark Awards, why technology, and why now?

    This year, The Mark Awards introduced Technology as a standalone category, separate from Innovation, covering everything from AI and machine learning to AdTech and MarTech, and, tellingly, AI ethics and responsible tech. That last inclusion, responsible tech, is why we said yes without much hesitation.

    Marketing has spent the past decade automating faster than it has learned to verify. Budgets move in milliseconds. As an example, proof that a real person ever saw the ad tends to arrive late, if at all. A category that holds technology to a standard of accountability, not just cleverness, convenience, or speed (let alone pandering to the misguided’s wallets), is the direction I believe the whole industry needs to move towards. We want to help set a bar for systems that do what they claim to do, without caveats buried in the fine print.

    What we are really rewarding

    When TruthsetsOnline looks at a campaign, we are not interested in the story a dashboard tells. We are interested in what happened once the money left the account: which impressions were real, which sites and apps were involved, and whether a human being was ever on the other end. That instinct, prioritising evidence (whether popular or not) over a plausible-sounding number, is what drew us to this category. We wanted to stand alongside the engineers and data specialists who build things that can be proven, not just admired.

    Supporting the broader Mark Awards programme, and this category within it, is a public statement that we hold ourselves to the same standard we ask of everyone else. Awards set the bar that the rest of the market quietly reaches for. If the work being celebrated is rigorous and defensible, that standard tends to ripple out into briefs, budgets and boardrooms long after the ceremony ends.

    A small, honest invitation

    None of this is a pitch dressed up as an opinion piece. But if reading this made you wonder how much of your own campaign proof would survive the same kind of scrutiny we are asking The Mark Awards entrants to meet, that is a fair question. If you would like to talk it through or want a free audit of what is happening once your ads go live, InMail me. I am always glad to compare notes.

    Read more: Creative Effectiveness, marketing accountability
    Share this article

    About Marc Dhalluin

    Marc Dhalluin is forensic analyst and co-founder at TruthsetsOnline.
    TruthsetsOnline.com
    Forensic proof of media effectiveness TruthsetsOnline.com is a forensic media analytics company that helps brands and their marketing teams identify and recover wasted digital advertising spend. Powered exclusively by FouAnalytics and founded by marketing leader Marc Dhalluin and media analytics veteran Jonathan Pigden, the company delivers independent campaign audits that reveal, with deterministic precision, how much of a brand's media investment is reaching verified human audiences. TruthsetsOnline.com operates globally and holds the exclusive licence for FouAnalytics in Africa. Ad fraud costs the global digital advertising industry billions of dollars annually and is projected to reach $170 billion by 2028, according to Juniper Research. Despite this scale, legacy verification tools routinely report low fraud rates, reflecting only the share they are technically capable of detecting. TruthsetsOnline.com closes that measurement gap, using more than 300 live forensic variables, including touch events, scroll activity, and real-time impression data, to produce a complete and accurate picture of campaign performance. Brands that engage with TruthsetsOnline.com's forensic analytics typically recover between 20% and 60% of previously wasted spend, which can then be reallocated to verified, attentive human audiences. The company's three-stage process, comprising a Campaign Trial, a Transparency Audit, and a Recovery Plan, integrates seamlessly with a client's existing technology stack and delivers actionable results without disrupting live campaigns. Free, no-obligation trials are available to qualifying brands and agencies. TruthsetsOnline.com is powered by FouAnalytics, the forensic measurement platform developed by Dr Augustine Fou, a globally recognised independent ad fraud researcher with more than 20 years of investigation into digital advertising fraud. For further information, to arrange a media briefing with the founders, or to request a free trial, contact [[viewable4humans@truthsetsonline.com]] or visit [[www.truthsetsonline.com]].
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