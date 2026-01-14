NYF Advertising Awards open for 2026 with a sharp “no BS” message

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards are officially open for 2026, launching with a bold new campaign from Grey New York that shames awards-chasing culture and reinforces a simple message: real creativity wins, not shortcuts.

New York Festivals has opened entries for its 2026 Advertising Awards with a new campaign from Grey New York that calls out awards gimmicks and puts the focus back on the work. (Image supplied)

A campaign that calls out awards culture

In the new campaign created by Grey New York, Bobby Lobby, skewers awards-chasing culture with a well-aimed jab.

The work introduces a self-proclaimed “jury whisperer” who claims to offer insider influence, secret shortcuts, and guaranteed gold, lampooning the persistent myth that awards can be gamed rather than earned.

Through exaggerated promises and satirical storytelling, the campaign reminds the industry that it’s the work, not the gimmicks, that truly wins recognition.

“Every silver is just a gold that didn't call my number,” Bobby Lobby proclaims, while offering hopeful entrants a direct line to success at 570-GET-GOLD.

The joke lands by leaning fully into the absurdity of influence peddling, exposing how hollow those promises really are. And for added measure, 570-GET-GOLD (570-438-4653) is a live phone number that entrants can call to get in touch with Bobby directly.

Open for entries. Closed for BS

The new campaign consists of video, digital/social, a phone number and print campaign and is an irreverent, over-the-top take on modern awards culture.

It culminates in the pointed tagline, “Open for entries … Closed for BullSh*t,” underscoring NYF’s message to shutting the door on anything that distracts from real creativity.

“As an industry, we sometimes spend more time chasing the perception of winning than doing the kind of work that actually deserves it,” said Gabriel Schmitt, global chief creative officer of Grey.

“Bobby Lobby is our way of highlighting that with humour, by exaggerating the nonsense and, in doing so, refocusing the conversation on craft, originality, and ideas that genuinely move the industry forward.”

What’s new for the 2026 awards

The 2026 season marks an evolution for the New York Festivals Advertising Awards, with an expanded in-person judging program developed in partnership with the 4A’s.

“This year’s expanded executive juries and collaboration with the 4A’s provide even greater value for agencies and entrants, offering enhanced opportunities for meaningful feedback, industry dialogue, and recognition on a global stage,” said Scott Rose.

Presiding over the 2026 executive jury is Andrea Diquez, global CEO of Gut, serving as executive jury president.

For 2026, the competition introduces several fresh, up-to-the-minute, and expanded category groups, including Creative Effectiveness, Sports, and Real Ass Ads, a category celebrating the work that truly sells the product and keeps the industry moving.

Open for entries

The 2026 New York Festivals Advertising Awards are officially open for entries. Creatives, agencies, and brands worldwide are invited to submit work to join the movement to redefine what it means to create truly award-worthy advertising.

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s executive jury panels and shortlist jury.

The official deadline to enter the 2026 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is 23 April 2026.

Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, click here.