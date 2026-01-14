BizTrends2026 | B-Well's Tersia Joubert talks carbon-light kitchens and cooking with a climate conscience

Food systems contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions through processes such as production, transportation, storage and the energy consumed during cooking - all of which play a critical role in the Hospitality, Restaurant and Catering (HoReCa) sector and its impact on climate change.

Tersia Joubert, Lead R&D Technologist at B-Well. Image supplied

For businesses in this space, the message is clear: sustainability must be treated as a strategic priority rather than a mere compliance exercise.

This then raises an important question: how can businesses implement effective strategies to foster climate-conscious cooking and create carbon-light kitchens by 2026, reducing their overall environmental footprint?

The kitchen shift - from “food prep stations” to full sustainability ecosystems

The first step is to understand what truly makes a kitchen sustainable and how to apply those principles to daily operations.

Rather than relying on single, isolated actions like “buy local,” “reduce waste,” or “use less energy,” leading kitchens are shifting towards a more holistic approach - reassessing the entire life cycle of a meal from sourcing to service.

There is also a growing emphasis on menu design that aligns with seasonal cycles, cooking techniques and procurement practices that prioritise local suppliers.

Waste tracking tools such as AI powered scale systems are becoming increasingly common in kitchens, helping teams measure exactly what is discarded and why. This kind of “ecosystem thinking” is what will ultimately differentiate kitchens that only talk sustainability from those that truly embed it into every meal.

Plant based oils take centre stage in low emission cooking

A second trend gaining momentum is the rise of high-performing plant-based oils as a core ingredient in climate-conscious cooking. The conversation has evolved beyond “health benefits.”

Today, chefs and businesses are evaluating the full environmental impact of the fats they use every day and this is likely to continue in 2026.

When produced responsibly, plant-based oils, typically carry a lower carbon footprint than many traditional cooking fats - while also delivering tangible operational advantages in high-performance commercial kitchens.

These include improved thermal stability, longer usage cycles and reduced oil waste. In a year where margins will likely continue to remain tight, this combination of sustainability and cost efficiency will position plant-based oils a defining choice for 2026.

Supply chain transparency becomes a business requirement

Sustainability in 2026 won’t be driven by marketing claims, it will be driven by traceability. As global regulations push for clearer carbon-footprint reporting across agri-food products, kitchens and businesses are scrutinising every ingredient: where it comes from, how far it travels and how consistently it is supplied.

This demand for transparency is accelerating two major shifts:

A stronger preference for local suppliers who can provide credible, verifiable environmental data.

A shift to shorter, more resilient supply chains with lower transport emissions and reduced packaging helps ensure consistent, reliable quality.

The result? Kitchens gain access to fresher, more traceable ingredients while lowering their overall environmental footprint.

Operational efficiency becomes sustainability’s strongest ally

Electricity costs, load reductions and rising input prices continue to put pressure on the hospitality sector. As a result, efficiency is emerging as a sustainability strategy in its own right.

Kitchens are increasingly adopting energy-saving appliances, refining cooking schedules to avoid high load periods, and choosing ingredients that reduce wastage and extend performance.

The silent truth is that a greener kitchen often turns out to be a more profitable kitchen, lower waste, fewer oil changes and less energy-intensive cooking methods all translate into direct cost savings - a key driver behind the momentum of this sustainability shift.

Local innovation powers accessible climate-smart cooking

The future isn’t about complex technology, it’s about practical, scalable solutions designed for local realities without compromising flavour, performance or consistency.

These are the kinds of grounded, accessible innovations that are set to define the next generation of climate-conscious kitchens.

If 2025 highlighted the emissions hidden in our food systems, 2026 will be the year kitchens become part of the solution.

Businesses that adapt to carbon-conscious practices - from the ingredients they source to the methods they use - will gain not only environmental credibility but operational resilience.