BizTrends2026 | Atana's Karen King and Yolandi Meyer: Engineering for climate resilience in 2026

We are entering a period in which our scientific understanding of climate risk has never been clearer. Decades of engineering knowledge, now accelerated by data-driven modelling and advanced analytics, give us far greater visibility into how climate, infrastructure and communities interact. But insight alone does not create resilience. What matters is how deliberately it is applied.

Image supplied.

A shift to systems-level resilience

As environmental, social and governance risks continue to intensify, engineering enters 2026 as a discipline facing a defining test of relevance and impact.

South Africa’s climate risks can no longer be understood or managed as isolated events.

Flooding can trigger power failures, power disruptions can compromise water supply, and economic instability magnifies the impact of every shock.

Designing infrastructure for one hazard at a time no longer reflects the realities communities face.

What is required is a shift from reactive, event-based responses to system-level engineering that recognises interdependence.

Resilient design must account for how infrastructure interacts with social conditions, informal economies, governance capacity and environmental pressures.

When engineering fails to account for cascading risks and real-world context, systems may meet compliance requirements but fall short of delivering lasting economic and social value.

Curiosity, context and better decision-making

Innovation in engineering today is about relevance over novelty. It requires curiosity about new technologies, but, more importantly, it needs a deep understanding of how people actually use and depend on infrastructure in their daily lives.

Local knowledge, including informal water practices, settlement patterns and livelihood dynamics, for example, often reveals constraints and opportunities that conventional planning overlooks.

When this insight informs design, climate resilience becomes embedded in lived reality.

This approach also requires discipline: focusing effort where it delivers the greatest impact.

Repeating familiar solutions is no longer sufficient in increasingly complex environments.

Engineers must be willing to question assumptions and refine approaches as conditions change.

Optimism as a practical discipline

In the context of climate risk, optimism is often misunderstood as sentiment.

In engineering, it functions as a practical discipline; a focus on solutions that create long-term value despite uncertainty.

Investment in resilience can stabilise essential services, reduce long-term costs and strengthen local economies.

From this perspective, new water infrastructure is not simply a response to scarcity or failure, but an opportunity to design efficient reuse and recycling systems that lower operating costs while improving reliability.

This framing matters, particularly in environments where resources are constrained.

Resilience is most effective when it delivers measurable economic and social returns alongside environmental benefits.

Aligning technology, governance and communities

There are encouraging signs that this shift is already underway.

Growing public awareness of climate risk has increased demand for infrastructure that is reliable, well-maintained and valued by the community who utilise it.

When communities understand the purpose and limits of the different infrastructure systems, resilience becomes a shared responsibility rather than a purely technical exercise.

Technology-enabled early warning systems show how data-driven modelling, digital tools and community insight can shift risk management from reactive response to anticipatory decision-making.

When technology, governance and community engagement are aligned, risk management improves across the entire system.

Designing for a changing future

Sustainable development has never been more urgent.

In 2026, engineering’s role continues to expand as a technical discipline utilising innovation and new tech wisely, as well as a profession equipped to manage complexity, uncertainty and long-term societal risk.

The tools and knowledge already exist.

What this moment requires is a commitment to applying them with clarity, context and intent.

By approaching climate resilience as a systems challenge and grounding solutions in economic and social reality, engineers can help design infrastructure that does more than withstand disruption.

It can adapt, evolve and continue to serve communities over time.