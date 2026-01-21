BizTrends2026 | Interwaste's Justin Bott: Waste management as a cornerstone to building climate resilience

Over the past 50 years, South Africa has seen a temperature increase of 1.5 times the global average with speculation that there is no slowing down in the coming years. In fact, the country contributes 33% to the African continent’s total emissions, placing it among the world’s highest emitters.

Image supplied.

The effects of climate change are already evident in our immediate environment: more frequent and intense storms, prolonged drought cycles, and unpredictable weather patterns are placing pressure on South Africa’s food and water security, disrupting infrastructure, and contributing to a rising cost of living.

Climate change may be viewed as an environmental issue, but fundamentally, it is a human rights issue too – one that requires urgent and coordinated action.

As we look ahead into 2026, there is no doubt that this is a priority for the country, continent and globe at large.

In November 2025, leaders in the G20 sustainability working group outlined six key priority areas to address climate change, including biodiversity and conservation; land degradation, desertification, drought and water sustainability; chemicals and waste management; climate change; air quality; and oceans and coasts.

At the crux of these priorities, however, lies waste management – a critical infrastructure system that, when effectively implemented, has the power to support environmental protection, economic resilience and societal well-being.

The circular economy as an enabler for basic human rights

Waste management not only addresses the effective disposal of waste but, essentially, provides a platform to turn what was once considered waste into a sustainable resource through recovery, rehabilitation and repurposing.

The goal has never been clearer: adopt and implement sustainable waste management strategies, no matter what the industry or business.

Creating a circular economy is now more achievable than ever. Globally and locally, organisations are recognising that much of the waste is currently sent to landfill.

In some cases, up to 90%, holds significant potential value when correctly managed. Innovation within the waste sector is therefore not only an environmental necessity but also an economic opportunity.

Innovation not only allows Interwaste to offer cutting-edge waste management solutions that reduce environmental impact and enhance sustainability, but also provides an opportunity to create industry symbiosis – reducing one’s waste for use in another’s operations.

But more so, innovation is also allowing Interwaste to bring basic human needs to the forefront – increasing capacity and reducing waste.

Take wastewater, for example, treating such waste streams ensures that we can recover 80-90% of wastewater as clean, reusable water.

Biodiversity as a critical consideration

Biodiversity is not simply about protecting individual species; it is about sustaining the ecosystems that support life, livelihoods, and economic growth.

More than half of the world’s GDP depends on nature, with sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, construction, tourism, and pharmaceuticals deeply reliant on healthy ecosystems.

Given its interconnectedness with climate change and waste management, biodiversity must become a central strategic priority for corporate South Africa in the year ahead.

Industrial activities, land use changes, and poor waste practices continue to threaten ecosystems.

Strengthening conservation efforts and integrating biodiversity considerations into operational decisions will be essential to long-term sustainability.

Policy and compliance – the game changer

South Africa has seen massive success from a compliance point of view, under its G20 presidency, adopting the Cape Town Ministerial Declaration on Crimes that Affect the Environment and the Cape Town Ministerial Declaration on Air Quality – both of which are indicative of the country’s leadership in being able to link environmental stewardship with social and economic well-being.

With such strong compliance being driven locally, we hope to see a much stronger approach from corporate South Africa to prioritise compliance and reporting; to support such objectives and be part of the change we need to see in this space.

Recent research by KPMG Africa indicates that only 35% of Southern Africa CEOs are prioritising compliance and reporting to meet regulatory requirements.

So, while there are strong indications of ESG maturity locally, there is a real need in the coming years to focus on meeting compliance requirements or face the consequences of growing local compliance requirements.

Following the G20 outcomes, global attention is firmly fixed on environmental stewardship.

For South Africa, this is an opportunity, and a responsibility, to shift behaviours, strengthen our systems, and accelerate innovation.

Effective environmental action will not come from isolated efforts. It will require collective commitment, consistent implementation, and cross-sector collaboration.

Waste management remains a central pillar in this journey – enabling economic stability, protecting natural ecosystems, and safeguarding the basic human rights of current and future generations.

The path ahead demands urgency, innovation, and shared accountability, but with the right partnerships and focus, meaningful progress is within reach.