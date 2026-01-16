South Africa
    Kruger National Park flooding underlines the reality of climate change

    The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, says the persistent heavy rain that has affected the Kruger National Park underscores the growing challenges posed by climate variability and climate change.
    16 Jan 2026
    Image credit: SANParks/Facebook

    “Extreme rainfall and flooding events are becoming more frequent and severe, placing pressure on infrastructure and visitor safety.

    "These events highlight the importance of resilience and adaptive management in conservation areas,” the minister said.

    Persistent heavy rainfall across Limpopo and Mpumalanga has caused river levels to rise significantly, with overflows reported in the Crocodile, Sabie, Letaba, Sand, Luvuvhu, and Limpopo rivers.

    Northern areas such as Pafuri have been particularly impacted, leading to road closures, bridge overflows, and restrictions at several gates, including Crocodile Bridge and Pafuri.

    Access between key regions such as Skukuza, Lower Sabie, and Crocodile Bridge has also been limited.

    Vulnerable

    The minister expressed deep concern over the severe weather conditions and flooding currently affecting sections of the Kruger National Park.

    “The South African Weather Service has indicated that rainfall is expected to continue intermittently over the coming days, with further localised flooding possible in low-lying areas.

    "While conditions may ease in some southern regions, northern sections of the park remain vulnerable, and visitors are urged to exercise caution and follow official advisories,” Aucamp said.

    In response to severe weather warnings, the South African National Parks (SANParks) has activated its crisis management protocols.

    These include precautionary evacuations at vulnerable northern camps such as Shingwedzi, Sirheni, and Bateleur, the deployment of emergency response teams to monitor river levels and infrastructure, and close coordination with local authorities, disaster management centres, and emergency services.

    Continuous assessments of roads, bridges, and camp facilities are being undertaken to safeguard visitors and staff.

    The safety of visitors, staff, surrounding communities, and wildlife remains the highest priority, said the minister, adding that no fatalities have been reported.

    He commended SANParks staff for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts in managing this crisis under difficult conditions.

    “Their swift action has ensured the safety of thousands of visitors and protected critical infrastructure,” he said.

    Affected visitors are advised to contact SANParks central reservations at 012 428 9111 for cancellations, rescheduling, or refunds, to monitor official SANParks updates regularly, to heed road closure signs and avoid crossing flooded areas, and to plan conservatively amid changing conditions.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
